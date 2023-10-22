Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Chhattisgarh will face Mumbai in their next Group A fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday, October 23. The match will be played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur from 1:30 PM IST.

Chhattisgarh have played well so far and sit third in Group A with three wins and a loss after four matches. They defeated Meghalaya by 66 runs in their previous game and will be eyeing an upset win over Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai, meanwhile, have been unstoppable so far and sit atop the Group A standings in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with four wins in four matches. They defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 37 runs in their last game and will be looking to extend their winning run with another victory.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Group A, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Pitch Report

It is a decent surface to bat on and plenty of runs are available for the batters. However, there will be some help for the spinners as they might get some turn-off the surface. The surface might also get slower as the game progresses.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

A mostly sunny day is expected in Jaipur on Monday and the chances of precipitation are only 10%. The temperature is expected to remain between 21 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, while humidity is expected to be on the lower side at 39%.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare (C), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar (WK), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Gagandeep Singh, Anuj Tiwary, Ashish Chouhan, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Sourabh Majumdar, Sanjeet Desai

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Prasad Pawar (WK), Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Prediction

Mumbai have been a class apart from the other sides in their group and have dominated all the matches they have played so far. They are the clear favorites in this match.

Their upcoming opponents Chhattisgarh have also played well in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but have faced only one objectively strong side so far. That was Hyderabad, who inflicted Chattisgarh's only loss of the tournament. They will have defy the odds to defeat Mumbai.

Prediction: Mumbai is expected to win this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A