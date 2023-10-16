Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Meghalaya vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Meghalaya and Mumbai are set to lock horns in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur will host the contest.
Mumbai, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, are currently placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.244. They defeated Haryana by eight wickets to open their account in the tournament.
Bowling first, Mumbai restricted Haryana to 147/5 in a rain-curtailed 18-over match. Thereafter, Mumbai chased down the target in 15.5 overs after Rahane scored 76 off 43.
Meghalaya, captained by Rajesh Bishnoi, on the other hand, finished at the bottom with a net run rate of -3.050. They lost to Hyderabad by nine wickets in their opening group match on Monday.
After opting to field first, Hyderabad restricted Meghalaya to 119/6 in 20 overs. Thereafter, Hyderabad chased down the target with 40 balls to spare after Tanmay Agarwal and Tilak Varma scored 46* and 41* respectively.
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Match Details
Match: Meghalaya vs Mumbai, (Group A), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
Date and Time: October 17, 2023, Tuesday, 11:00 am IST
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Pitch Report
The pitch in Jaipur is expected to assist the spinners and bowlers with fine variations. A total of around 150 should be a competitive score on this venue.
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Weather Report
As of now, there is no chance of a downpour in Jaipur. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark.
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Probable Xl
Meghalaya Probable Xl
Arien Sangma, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Mewada Shylla, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Amiangshu Sen, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Ram Gurung, Chengkam Sangma, Kilco Marak
Mumbai Probable XI
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Prasad Pawar (wk), Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Mohit Avasthi
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Prediction
Mumbai will go into the match as favorites without a doubt. They will be high on confidence after winning the first game and should be able to garner another win.
Prediction: Mumbai to win the match.
Meghalaya vs Mumbai Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Sports 18
Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas
Check out India Squad for World Cup 2023 & South Africa Squad for World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest News.
Poll : Ajinkya Rahane to score a half-century?
Yes
No
0 votes