Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Meghalaya vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Meghalaya and Mumbai are set to lock horns in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur will host the contest.

Mumbai, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, are currently placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.244. They defeated Haryana by eight wickets to open their account in the tournament.

Bowling first, Mumbai restricted Haryana to 147/5 in a rain-curtailed 18-over match. Thereafter, Mumbai chased down the target in 15.5 overs after Rahane scored 76 off 43.

Meghalaya, captained by Rajesh Bishnoi, on the other hand, finished at the bottom with a net run rate of -3.050. They lost to Hyderabad by nine wickets in their opening group match on Monday.

After opting to field first, Hyderabad restricted Meghalaya to 119/6 in 20 overs. Thereafter, Hyderabad chased down the target with 40 balls to spare after Tanmay Agarwal and Tilak Varma scored 46* and 41* respectively.

Meghalaya vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Meghalaya vs Mumbai, (Group A), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 17, 2023, Tuesday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Meghalaya vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch in Jaipur is expected to assist the spinners and bowlers with fine variations. A total of around 150 should be a competitive score on this venue.

Meghalaya vs Mumbai Weather Report

As of now, there is no chance of a downpour in Jaipur. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark.

Meghalaya vs Mumbai Probable Xl

Meghalaya Probable Xl

Arien Sangma, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Mewada Shylla, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Amiangshu Sen, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Ram Gurung, Chengkam Sangma, Kilco Marak

Mumbai Probable XI

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Prasad Pawar (wk), Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Mohit Avasthi

Meghalaya vs Mumbai Prediction

Mumbai will go into the match as favorites without a doubt. They will be high on confidence after winning the first game and should be able to garner another win.

Prediction: Mumbai to win the match.

Meghalaya vs Mumbai Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

Poll : Ajinkya Rahane to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes