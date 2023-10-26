Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Mizoram vs Mumbai Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Mizoram will clash against Mumbai in Group A at Jaipur on 27 October, which will be the last game for both teams in the league stage.

Both Mumbai and Mizoram are coming into this game after losing their previous games. Table toppers Mumbai are coming off their solitary loss against Hyderabad, who are tied at 20 points with Mumbai.

Mumbai failed to chase a target of 156, with the middle-order crumbling under pressure. In the bowling unit, Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each.

Mizoram have a solitary win from six games are at the 7th spot. They lost their last game against Jammu and Kashmir by seven runs. Despite putting up a good fight they fell agonizingly short.

Agni Chopra was the star with the bat scoring 76 off 45 balls, but lacked support from the other end. They would like to repeat the efforts with the ball where they restricted Jammu and Kashmir to just 153.

The star-studded Mumbai will want their batters to contribute as a unit, unlike the game against Hyderabad. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube are expected to dominate the relatively inexperienced Mizoram attack.

Mizoram vs Mumbai Match Details:

Group A, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 27th 2023, Friday, 9 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Mizoram vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch at the KL Saini Ground has offered something for the batters as well for the bowlers. Spinners are expected to get some help with the old ball, especially in the second innings.

The average first innings score on this ground in the last five games has been 160. The last game played here saw a first innings score of 155 and the pitch slowed down as the game progressed. Team batting first has the advantage of batting on a fresh pitch.

Mizoram vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

Rain is expected to stay away on Friday, with the temperature expected to range between 21 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Mizoram vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Mizoram

Probable XI

Lalhruaizela, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson (wk), Mohit Jangra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Vikash Kumar, KC Cariappa, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruai Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte, G Lalbiakvela

Mumbai

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Prasad Pawar (wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi

Mizoram vs Mumbai Match Prediction

Mumbai have a stronger side on paper, and Mizoram aren't in great form either. The gap in talent and form is huge among the two teams.

With the presence of experienced players, Mumbai holds an advantage in this game They also have played their last two games on this ground. It will be interesting to see if Mizoram can put up a fight against the formidable Mumbai lineup.

Prediction: Mumbai to win this contest.

Mizoram vs Mumbai Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A