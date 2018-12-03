T10 Cricket League 2018/19: Top 5 run-getters

The T10 trophy

The T10 2018-19 tournament concluded recently with the Northern Warriors defeating the Pakhtoons to lift the trophy. The Northern Warriors scored 140 runs and prevailed by 18 runs.

Rovman Powell was the man of the final for his innings of 61 runs. The man of the tournament award went to Hardus Viljoen who picked up the most number of the wickets- 18 wickets.

The T10 tournament was an amusement park for the batsmen and a nightmare for the bowlers. The bowlers went for plenty of runs overall and found it really tough to contain the batsmen. Every batsman who came in to bat, started to hit the big shots from the word go and disrupted any sort of line and length the bowlers tried to maintain.

The tournament was a huge success and could be adopted in lesser cricket playing countries to help cricket achieve more global appeal.

Let us look at the top 5 batsmen who scored the most number of runs during the course of the tournament --

#1 Nicholas Pooran (Northern Warriors)

Nicholas Pooran - Marvellous hitter

Runs- 324, Avg - 54.00 , Strike-rate - 245.45 , HS(highest score) - 77

Nicholas Pooran stole the limelight in the recently concluded T10 tournament in the UAE with his audacious ball hitting capability. He was a vital cog in Northern Warriors winning the trophy.

Pooran performed consistently in every match and ended up as the highest run-getter with 324 runs. He hit a mind-boggling 33 sixes which was also the highest in the tournament.

#2 Andre Fletcher (Pakhtoons)

Andre Fletcher - had a great tournament

Runs- 304, Avg - 50.66 , Strike-rate - 214.08 , HS - 68

Andre Fletcher had a great tournament and impressed everyone with his big-hitting prowess. He played a huge role in helping his team reach the finals.

Fletcher batted with great consistency and made 304 runs in the tournament. He ended up as the second highest run-getter. He also hit 26 mighty sixes which was the second-highest in the tournament.

#3 Shane Watson (Sindhis)

Shane Watson - Old is gold

Runs- 223, Avg - 55.75 , Strike-rate - 190.59 , HS- 50

Shane Watson batted with a lot of freedom and showed why he is considered a masterclass player in shorter formats of the game. He performed brilliantly for his team and performed consistently.

Watto scored 223 runs and ended up as the third highest run-getter in the tournament. He hit 14 sixes during the course of the tournament.

#4 Alex Hales (Maratha Arabians)

Alex Hales - The Halestorm

Runs- 216, Avg - 54.00 , Strike-rate - 191.15 , HS - 87

Alex Hales played with an aggressive intent throughout the tournament and played quite a few blistering knocks. He was fairly consistent and scored 216 runs at the end of the tournament.

Hales was the fourth highest run-getter in the tournament. His knock of 87 is the highest in the T10 league overall. He hit 15 sixes during the tournament.

#5 Jason Roy ( Bengal Tigers)

Jason Roy - Big hitter

Runs- 206, Avg - 51.50 , Strike-rate - 206.00 , HS(highest score) - 64

Jason Roy performed solidly throughout the tournament and was a menace for the bowlers. He was the highest run-getter for his team and scored 206 runs in the tournament.

Roy ended up as the fifth highest run-getter. He hit 13 huge sixes during the T10 league.