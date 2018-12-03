×
T10 League 2018: Team of the Tournament

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
415   //    03 Dec 2018, 11:40 IST

Northern Warriors defeated Pakhtoons in the final to win their first T10 title
Northern Warriors defeated Pakhtoons in the final to win their first T10 title

The T10 League 2018 was scheduled between 21 November to 2 December 2018. It was a tournament involving eight teams. It was one of the most entertaining leagues in the cricket world.

The eight teams were Bengal Tigers, Kerala Knights, Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Pakhtoons, Punjabi Legends, Rajputs and Sindhis. The league was organised at Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Northern Warriors defeated Pakhtoons by 22 runs in the final and won the second edition of the tournament.

Let us have a look at the best XI of the tournament.

#1 Shane Watson (Sindhis)


Shane Watson
Shane Watson

Shane Watson was selected to lead Sindhis in the tournament. He was the most distinguished all-rounder from Australia in the shorter formats of the game. He ended up being the third highest run scorer of the competition. His best score was 50* against Kerala Knights on 22 November 2018.

Stats

Matches - 6, Runs - 223, HS - 50*, Average - 55.75, Strike Rate - 190.59

#2 Andre Fletcher (Pakhtoons)


Andre Fletcher
Andre Fletcher

Andre Fletcher is one of the most destructive Windies batsmen in the domestic leagues across the world. He is the 2nd batsman to score 300+ runs in the tournament and ended up being the second highest run scorer. He scored 68* twice in the tournament against Rajputs and Sindhis on 23 and 24 November respectively.

Stats

Matches - 8, Runs - 304, HS - 68*, Average - 50.66, Strike Rate - 214.08

#3 Andre Russell (Northern Warriors)


Andre Russell
Andre Russell

Andre Russell is one of the most feared all-rounders in the shorter formats. He hails from Jamaica. He along with Nicholas Pooran have contributed to the highest total of the tournament on 23 November 2018 against Punjabi Legends. He scored an unbeaten 38. Also, he has the ability to dismiss the batsmen at a vital moment. His best bowling figures are 2/21 against Maratha Arabians on 1 December 2018.

Stats

Matches - 8, Runs - 128, HS - 38*, Average - 25.6, Strike Rate - 272.34, Wickets - 8, BBI - 2/21, Economy - 11.66.

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
