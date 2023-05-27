T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 4 of the league?

Day 4 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw a total of eight games being played across various venues in England

In the south group, Glamorgan, Surrey, Hampshire, and Somerset won their respective games and progressed in the group. Surrey is currently at the top of the south group points table with four points.

Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, and Durham won their north group games and progressed further in the competition. Lancashire currently tops the north group points table with as many points.

On that note, here is how the international stars performed on Day 4 of the T20 Blast 2023:

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) - 31(25)

David Wiese (Yorkshire) - 15(9) & 3/18 (4)

Michael Bracewell (Worcestershire) - 3(8) & 1/28 (4)

Usama Mir (Worcestershire) - 9(8) & 0/24 (4)

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) - 27(22) & 0/11 (1)

Wiaan Mulder (Leicestershire) - 8(11) & 0/18 (1)

Naseem Shah (Leicestershire) - 0/34 (4)

Paul Stirling (Warwickshire) - 5(7)

Glenn Maxwell (Warwickshire) - 47(27) & 0/14 (2)

Haider Ali (Derbyshire) - 1(4)

Mark Watt (Derbyshire) - 0/40 (2)

Zaman Khan (Derbyshire) - 1/30 (4)

Colin Munro (Nottinghamshire) - 23(15)

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) - 1/21 (4)

Grant Roelofsen (Gloucestershire) - 7(7)

Graeme van Buuren (Gloucestershire) - 32(19)

Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire) - 1/31 (3)

Colin Ingram (Glamorgan) - 47(33)

Timm van der Gugten (Glamorgan) - 1/39 (4)

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire) - 0(3)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) - 4(6) & 0/22 (2)

Michael Jones (Durham) - Did Not Bat

Ashton Turner (Durham) - Did Not Bat

Bas de Leede (Durham) - 2/27 (4)

Brandon Glover (Durham) - 0/28 (3)

Sean Abbott (Surrey) - 110(41) & 0/38 (3)

Sunil Narine (Surrey) - 2/28 (4)

George Linde (Kent) - 0(2) & 1/50 (4

Kane Richardson (Kent) - 1/53 (4)

Pieter Malan (Middlesex) - 80(45)

Ben McDermott (Hampshire) - 39(29)

Nathan Ellis (Hampshire) - 2/24 (4)

Shadab Khan (Sussex) - 9(8)

Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset) - 1/15 (4)

Matt Henry (Somerset) - 3/50 (4)

Peter Siddle (Somerset) - 1/41 (4)

