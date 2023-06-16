T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 18, June 16

Day 18 of the T20 Blast 2023 will witness eight teams competing in a manner that four from South Group will be in action, and as many North Group encounters will take place.

The day will begin with a match between Worcestershire and Birmingham Bears at Worcester at 10 PM IST. While the Bears are placed second in the North group's point table with five out of eight wins, Worcester occupies fourth place with four out of seven wins.

The second match of the day will take place between South Group's Kent and Middlesex at 10:45 PM IST at Lord's. Middlesex have lost all their eight games, while Kent will compete for their third win to lift themselves from the seventh slot.

The next match is scheduled at Taunton at 11:00 PM IST and will see Somerset locking horns with Surrey. Both are placed first and second on the South Group's points table, hence, it can be an intense battle, considering Somerset's seven out of eight wins, and six that of Surrey.

Next, Northamptonshire and Lancashire will face off against each other at Northampton at 11:00 PM IST. While Northamptonshire will look to elevate themselves from seventh position, Lancashire will battle for their fifth win to get rid of sixth place.

From the same group, Yorkshire are placed third with five out of eight wins, and looks to further solidify their position, defeating bottom-placed Leicestershire today. They will meet at 11:00 PM IST in Leeds.

Durham and Derbyshire will compete in another North Group fixture at 11 PM IST at Chester Le Street. While Durham are currently placed fifth with four out of eight wins, Derbyshire are seventh, with three wins in eight appearances.

To further intensify the Day 18 of T20 Blast 2023, Sussex and Hampshire of South Group will meet next. This match is scheduled to be played at Hove at 11:30 PM IST. While Hampshire's aim will be to stay among the top three, Sussex would want to register their third win for the betterment of their position in the points table.

The last match of the day is all set to see Essex vs Glamorgan on the cards. Essex, the last team to begin their 2023 season journey, are placed fourth with five out of seven wins. While Glamorgan are just a spot below with four wins. This match is due to take place at Chelmsford and will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

T20 Blast 2023: Day 18 Live Streaming Details

Worcestershire vs Birmingham Bears at Worcester, at 10:00 PM IST

Middlesex vs Kent at Lord's, at 10:45 PM IST

Somerset vs Surrey at Taunton, at 11:00 PM IST

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire at Northampton, at 11;00 PM IST

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire at Leeds, at 11:00 PM IST

Durham vs Derbyshire at Chester Le Street, at 11:00 PM IST

Sussex vs Hampshire at Hove, at 11:30 PM IST (Covered on Fancode & Sony Sports Network)

Essex vs Glamorgan at Chelmsford, at 11:30 PM IST

