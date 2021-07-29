India and Sri Lanka will square off in the final match of their Sri Lanka tour to determine the winner of the three-T20I series on Thursday. India won the first T20I on Sunday, while Sri Lanka leveled the series by winning the second T20I on Wednesday.

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be hosting the third T20I. The game starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Having already lost eight players due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, India faced another blow as Navdeep Saini injured himself while fielding during the penultimate over of the second T20I. His participation in the third T20I looks unlikely, so Team India need to find reinforcements from their net bowlers.

The BCCI added five net bowlers to the main squad after the team management's request. The BCCI media advisory read:

"Based on the request of the Indian team management in Sri Lanka, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named additions to India’s squad for the second and third T20Is. The five net bowlers – Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore, and Simarjeet Singh - will now be part of the squad for the remaining T20Is."

India's bowling attack put in a spirited performance while defending a low total of 132 in the second match. Team management will be expecting a similar kind of performance from the bowling unit in the series decider tonight.

T20 bowling stats of Team India bowlers available for 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Matches - 192 | Wickets - 201 | Best figures - 5/19 | Average - 25.20 | Economy rate - 7.16

Chetan Sakariya: Matches - 24 | Wickets - 36 | Best figures - 5/11 | Average - 18.86 | Economy rate - 7.51

Kuldeep Yadav: Matches - 100 | Wickets - 122 | Best figures - 5/17 | Average - 21.61 | Economy rate - 7.54

Rahul Chahar: Matches - 65 | Wickets - 79 | Best figures - 5/14 | Average - 21.98 | Economy rate - 7.38

Varun Chakravarthy: Matches - 23 | Wickets - 27 | Best figures - 5/20 | Average - 24.29 | Economy rate - 7.20

Arshdeep Singh: Matches - 24 | Wickets - 29 | Best figures - 3/16 | Average - 22.65 | Economy rate - 8.19

R Sai Kishore: Matches - 30 | Wickets - 33 | Best figures - 4/6 | Average - 16.78 | Economy rate - 5.28

Ishan Porel: Matches - 19 | Wickets - 29 | Best figures - 4/24 | Average - 15.82 | Economy rate - 6.46

Sandeep Warrier: Matches - 54 | Wickets - 53 | Best figures - 3/19 | Average - 26.54 | Economy rate - 7.29

Simarjeet Singh: Matches - 15 | Wickets - 18 | Best figures - 3/21 | Average - 20.50 | Economy rate - 7.76

