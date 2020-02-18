T20 Champions Cup part of ICC events for 2023-2031 cycle

The West Indies team after winning T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to organise a new competition named Champions Cup in both 50 and 20 overs cricket in its 2023-2031 cycle. However, the Champions Cup for ODI cricket will have significantly lesser no. of games as compared to the T20 Champions Cup.

While the ODI Champions Cup will have 16 games in total, the T20 Champions Cup will have 48 games, with 10 teams participating.

The reason why the ICC has come up with the idea of Champions Cup is because they are of the view that a global event has to be organised every year for regular revenue generation which can then be used for the development of the game in associate nations.

The ODI World Cup will continue to take place at a gap of four years which means there will be an ODI World Cup in 2027 and 2031, after the ODI World Cup 2023.

The new ICC proposal says that there will now be a gap of four years between the T20 World Cups as well. After the T20 World Cup 2021, the next two T20 World Cups will be held in 2026 and 2030 respectively.

In the meantime, the T20 Champions Cup will take place in 2024 and 2028, while the ODI Champions Cup will take place in 2025 and 2029.

ESPNcricinfo has reported that 15th March is the deadline for the member nations to express their interest to ICC about hosting these world events.

It is understood that the BCCI, the Cricket Australia (CA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) are not on the same page with ICC as far as scheduling the Champions Cup is concerned.

BCCI, CA and ECB generally schedule a lot of bilateral series and they will have to cut down a significant number of that to create room for themselves to participate in the proposed world events ever year.

Recently, it was also reported that the ICC was planning to reduce the length of Test matches from five days to four so that they could create more space in the calendar for white ball cricket. The idea has, however, not been widely supported by cricketers around the world.