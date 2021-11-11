T20 World Cup 2021: 3 Australian players to watch out for against Pakistan

Australia seem to be peaking at just the right time heading into their semi-final clash with Pakistan. Barring the one loss against England, they have been fairly consistent in the league stage. With 4 wins and just one loss, they will be confident in their match against Pakistan.

For Australia, the biggest talking point will be the form of the openers. Both David Warner and Aaron Finch look all set to dominate the Pakistan bowling attack. In Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Marsh, they have the resources to exploit the platform set up by the openers.

Australia always seem to find that defining edge when they are in knockout games. Hence, despite Pakistan's red hot form, the Aussies could well run away with the match if they play to their potential.

Here we take a look at the three players who can be match-winners for Australia against Pakistan:

1.) David Warner

Australia v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The left-hander was in miserable form in the IPL and was dropped from Sunrisers Hyderabad team. He looked out of sorts in the warm-up games. However, after grafting in the initial few matches, he has slowly found form.

He signaled his intent when he smashed an unbeaten 89 against the West Indies — the highest score by an Australian at a T20 World Cup. The Aussies went on to beat West Indies by eight wickets. He has now found his range and will be the man to watch in the semi-final clash against Pakistan.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been in brilliant form this tournament and David Warner has the class and temperament to counter this threat. If he stays put, he will also dominate the spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim. Over the years, Warner has always performed against Pakistan and he will be a key man.

2.) Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell needs to be the X-factor for Australia

The success of Glenn Maxwell in the middle order will be directly proportional to the success of Australia. The right-hander has the game to take the attack to the opposition from ball one.

If the openers set the stage, Maxwell can saunter in and tee off from ball 1 - an approach that would go a long way in upstaging Pakistan in the clash. Ahead of the match, he is confident that he can translate his IPL form and make his presence felt in the middle.

Before this match, he has not had much to do in the league stage. He has not faced a ball in his last two games and his other scores in the tournament reads - 18, 5, 6.

3.) Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has to strike early for Australia

If Australia wants to be successful against Pakistan, they need to get rid of the openers in the first six overs and the onus will lie with Mitchell Starc. He has been in great form in the tournament and will need to prize out the openers if Australia looks to breathe easy.

Not only with the new ball, Starc has the ability to strike in the middle as well as death overs. Aaron Finch tends to throw the ball to his spearhead when he needs a wicket.

A fiery Starc spell could well see Australia advance through to the final.

Edited by Diptanil Roy