3 best individual batting performances in the T20 World Cup 2021

The curtains drew on another T20 World Cup campaign as Australia managed to clinch their first men's T20 World Cup with a victory against New Zealand in the final.

The T20 World Cup 2021 produced some brilliant performances on the field. From Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's scintillating start against India to Mitchell Marsh's blistering knock against the Kiwis in the final, there were plenty of mesmerizing batting performances that caught the eye.

While some batters went about their business with class and extravagant stroke-play, the big power-hitters didn't shy away from producing the goods either.

Here, we list the top three individual batting performances in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

#3 Mitchell Marsh (77 runs off 50 balls)

Mitchell Marsh played a pivotal role for Australia, fulfilling his role as the enforcer while batting at number three. The all-rounder scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament, with the most crucial one coming in the final against New Zealand.

Marsh silenced his doubters with an unbeaten 77 to lead Australia to their first men's T20 World Cup title. Marsh was on the charge from ball-one. Six, four, four against Adam Milne set the tone for the Perth all-rounder and he made sure to make the most of it.

Marsh earned the player of the match award for his mesmerizing performance in the final.

#2 Kane Williamson (85 runs off 48 balls)

Kane Williamson scored a masterful 85 against Australia in the T20 World Cup Final 2021

It's not often that we see two absolutely astounding performances in a T20 World Cup final. However, in this year's final, we were lucky enough to witness top-class performances.

Kane Williamson is one of the best all-format batters in the world at the moment. The New Zealand skipper often receives some criticism for his slow strike rate but he put that myth to rest with his knock against Australia.

Starting off slowly to build an innings, the Kiwi skipper scored 18 runs off his first 19 balls, before unleashing hell on the Australians. Williamson scored 67 runs off his next 20 deliveries, to level the highest score by a player in a T20 World Cup final.

Williamson smashing 22 runs off Mitchell Starc in the 16th over was a sight to behold as he displayed a masterclass on how to switch gears through the stages of an innings.

#1 Jos Buttler (101* runs in 67 balls - The highest score in the T20 World Cup 2021)

Jos Buttler was one of the most exciting batters to watch at this year's T20 World Cup. The England batter scored 269 runs in the tournament at an average of 89.66 and a strike rate of 151.12.

While he dismantled a world-class bowling attack against Australia in his side's opener, Buttler's best performance came against a spirited Sri Lankan side.

On a sluggish surface, Buttler displayed some composure in the middle, meandering along at around a run-a-ball to record his slowest half-century ever. However, the wicket-keeper batter flawlessly switched gears in the second half of his innings, ending up with a 67-ball 101*.

Buttler's heroics helped England score 116 runs in the final 10 overs and post a solid total on the board, which eventually proved to be the difference.

