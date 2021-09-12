T20 World Cup 2021: 3 best teams to have never won the tournament

As the 2021 T20 World Cup draws closer, most of the teams participating in the tournament have announced their squads. The marquee ICC event, taking place for the first time since 2016, will be conducted in the UAE from October 17.

The West Indies are the most successful team in the T20 World Cup, having lifted the title twice (2012 and 2016). Other teams like India, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have clinched the trophy once.

However, a few top international teams are yet to lay their hands on the T20 World Cup crown. Here are the three best teams to have never won the tournament.

#3 New Zealand - Reached SF in 2007 and 2016 T20 World Cups

New Zealand outclassed India at Nagpur during the 2016 T20 World Cup

New Zealand finally broke their ICC hoodoo earlier this year by winning the World Test Championship final against India. But how will the Kiwis fare in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE?

New Zealand have reached the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup twice, first in the inaugural edition in 2007 and then in the most recent edition in 2016. Between the two tournaments, the Blackcaps were knocked out in the second round four times in a row.

In 2021, under the astute leadership of Kane Williamson, they will look to go all the way. However, they are not one of the favorites for the crown and are placed in a group alongside India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

#2 South Africa - Reached SF in 2009 and 2014 T20 World Cups

Dale Steyn in full flow for South Africa during the 2014 T20 World Cup

While New Zealand broke their streak of ICC heartbreaks earlier this year, South Africa are still waiting for the moment they can finally get rid of the infamous "choker" tag.

The Proteas reached the semi-final stage of the 2009 and 2014 editions of the T20 World Cup and were knocked out of all editions in the second round. However, the 2021 T20 World Cup is unlikely to be the tournament they achieve success in.

Without the veteran trio of Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and AB de Villiers this year, South Africa face an uphill task to even qualify for the playoffs from a group consisting of Australia, England and West Indies. Temba Bavuma's men will need a miracle to clinch ICC glory, but stranger things have happened in cricket.

#1 Australia - Reached Final in 2010 T20 World Cup

Australia after beating Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2010 T20 World Cup

Australia are one of the most dominant teams in cricket history, having won the 50-over World Cup a record five times. However, the Kangaroos have never won the T20 World Cup despite reaching the semi-final stage thrice and the final once.

2010 was the closest Australia got to the trophy as they were beaten by England in the final. The last two editions of the T20 World Cup, in 2014 and 2016, saw them eliminated in the second round.

Australia have a decent squad this year, but their key players like Glenn Maxwell and David Warner are returning to the fold after missing a considerable period of time with injury. They will need to gel well immediately if they are to advance from a tricky group.

