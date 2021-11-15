3 big names that flopped in the T20 World Cup 2021

The curtain has been drawn on another T20 World Cup campaign with Australia being crowned the new champions. Australia trounced New Zealand in the final at Dubai to win their first-ever T20 title in men's international cricket.

While their performances as a team might have been shaky at the start of the tournament, they emerged together as a collective unit to win the T20 World Cup 2021.

Sometimes, even the mightiest players in the format tend to go through a bit of a struggle at certain stages of their careers. At this year's T20 World Cup, a few of those big names went through a bit of a struggle as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the three big-name players that flopped in the T20 World Cup 2021.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell flattered to deceive in this year's T20 World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell is arguably one of the most devastating players in the shortest format of the game. The Australian all-rounder showed what he's capable of in the IPL 2021. Maxwell scored 513 runs at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10.

After such an impressive IPL campaign, Australia would have been expecting big things off the "Big Show". However, the all-rounder flattered to decieve.

In five matches at the T20 World Cup 2021, Maxwell scored 64 runs with an average of 16 and a strike rate of 100. While he did a decent job of chipping in with a couple of wickets, Maxwell failed to deliver on the promise he showed in the build-up to the World Cup.

#2 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock had a tough T20 World Cup campaign on and off the field, to say the least. The wicket-keeper batter has been one of South Africa's mainstays in recent times at the top of the order.

However, in this year's ICC event, De Kock only managed to muster 69 runs in four innings. With an average of just 17.2 and a strike rate of 107.8, the Proteas player let his side down in the tournament.

#3 Kieron Pollard

The two-time T20 World Cup champions were not even a shadow of their old selves in this year's tournament. While it would be fair to put their horrible campaign down to a collective failure, the West Indies skipper didn't cover himself in any sort of glory.

In five matches, Kieron Pollard managed to aggregate just 90 runs with an average of a measly 18 and a strike rate of 107. These are the sort of numbers one would not expect from the West Indian skipper.

While none of the other departments clicked in the tournament either, the captain's performance was the most disappointing, considering all factors.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee