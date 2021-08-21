T20 World Cup 2021: 3 Indian players who could be surprise inclusions

The countdown for the T20 World Cup in UAE has begun with selectors and coaches zeroing in on the team combinations ahead of the showpiece event.

With teams having begun announcing their 15-member squads for the T20 World Cup, everyone is waiting for the final Indian side which will be one of the pre-tournament favorites for the World Cup.

Australia have named their squad as they chase their first Men's T20 World Cup trophy 🏆



More: https://t.co/OcVYQdSiH5 pic.twitter.com/Zzcl7apKMB — ICC (@ICC) August 19, 2021

On that note, let's look at the three players who could be surprise inclusions for the T20 World Cup.

3 Indians players who could be surprise inclusions for T20 World Cup

#3. Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya could be a good all-round option at No.7

Krunal Pandya could be one of the surprise inclusions for the T20 World Cup in UAE.

Although Pandya is not India's first-choice all-round option, his ability to use the long handle at the back end of the innings may go in favor of the Baroda cricketer. Krunal has a career strike-rate of 162.6 in the final five overs of the innings, making him a lethal option alongside his brother Hardik and Rishabh Pant.

With the ball too, senior Pandya has been effective, conceding runs at an economy of just 7.23 in the middle overs.

#2. Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has the knack of picking wickets

Shardul Thakur was the top wicket-taker in his last white-ball series against England at home. The Mumbai pacer picked up eight wickets across five T20Is with a wicket every 13th ball.

Thakur has a knack for breaking partnerships and is great at deceiving the best batsmen with his canny slower ones. He is also a handy lower-order batsman down the order.

Shardul Thakur could be a surprise selection if picked for the T20 World Cup as a backup seam bowler.

#3. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj could be effective on the pitches in UAE

Mohammed Siraj could be one of the darkhorses at this year's T20 World Cup. Although Siraj has played just three T20Is for India to date, his potential to pick wickets with the new ball and bowl yorkers at will, will hold him in good stead even in the shortest format.

Parthiv Patel was very impressed with Mohammed Siraj this season 🤩👏



Should he be a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad? 🤔



📸 IPL#IPL2021 #RCB pic.twitter.com/mabYeTQ9AA — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 5, 2021

Despite not being a part of India's white-ball setup for a while, Siraj has got the backing of skipper Virat Kohli, who has seen the Hyderabad pacer rise through the ranks in the IPL.

Mohammed Siraj's recent form augurs well for the pacer who will be eager to represent India in his maiden T20 World Cup.

Edited by S Chowdhury