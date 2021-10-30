T20 World Cup 2021: 3 New Zealand players who could be a threat to India

After going down to Pakistan by ten wickets, India will face New Zealand in their second Super 12 game in Dubai on Sunday. Both the Indians and Kiwis are sailing in the same boat. Like Virat Kohli's men, New Zealand also lost to Pakistan in their opening Super 12 clash, although they put up a better fight than India.

The way Group 2 stands at the moment, Pakistan are top of the table with three wins from as many matches. They look all set to stay in first position and progress to the semi-finals.

With Namibia, Scotland and Afghanistan being the other teams in Group 2, it could all come down to a two-way tussle between India and New Zealand for the second knockout spot. This is precisely why Sunday's match will be like a virtual quarter-final.

The Kiwis will go into the game with a psychological edge, knowing India have not beaten them in an ICC event since the 2003 World Cup. The conditions in the UAE will, however, balance things out to an extent.

Three New Zealand players India need to be wary of

As India prepare to face New Zealand in a crucial T20 World Cup 2021 game on Sunday, here's a look at three Kiwi players who could trouble India.

#3 Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi and Kane Williamson during the 2016 T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Ish Sodhi is a highly underrated leg-spinner from New Zealand. He is a smart operator, who is capable of outfoxing the best in the business on his day. He has an impressive T20I record, having claimed 75 scalps in 58 matches at a strike rate of 16. It can perhaps be argued that New Zealand themselves haven't adequately exploited the 28-year-old's talent.

Sodhi was the team's most impressive bowler in their five-wicket defeat to Pakistan in Sharjah. He trapped the in-form Mohammad Rizwan lbw just as he was looking dangerous again. The leg-spinner added the scalp of Fakhar Zaman as well, who was also snared leg before. Sodhi's performance briefly raised hopes of an unlikely New Zealand win.

ICC @ICC



🧢 5 matches

☝️ 10 wickets

💫 12.00 average

🙌 6.10 economy



📽️ Relive his wickets to celebrate his birthday 🎉 @ish_sodhi in the 2016 Men's T20 World Cup🧢 5 matches☝️ 10 wickets💫 12.00 average🙌 6.10 economy📽️ Relive his wickets to celebrate his birthday 🎉 🏆 @ish_sodhi in the 2016 Men's T20 World Cup 🧢 5 matches☝️ 10 wickets💫 12.00 average 🙌 6.10 economy 📽️ Relive his wickets to celebrate his birthday 🎉 https://t.co/lgx0MHcOdl

The Kiwi spinner will have fond memories of the team's previous battle against India in the T20 World Cup in 2016. Defending a total of 126, New Zealand rolled over the hosts for 79 in Nagpur.

Sodhi was one of New Zealand's star performers with figures of 3-18. He had Virat Kohli caught behind with a peach of a delivery, and also dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Given that Kohli continues to struggle against leg-spin, Sodhi could prove to be a massive factor in the game on Sunday.

#2 Trent Boult

Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli during the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Pic: Getty Images

Mohammad Amir - 2017 Champions Trophy final; Trent Boult - 2019 World Cup semi-final; Shaheen Afridi - T20 World Cup 2021 group match. The struggles of India's top order against left-arm seamers with decent pace have been quite evident. Each of the above-mentioned fast bowlers made a game-changing impact with their performances against India in the said games.

While there is no doubt that Afridi was spectacular against India in Dubai, the fact that a particular type of bowling has troubled India points towards a certain weakness at the top of the order. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been caught in awkward tangles against the incoming ball from over the wicket. As for KL Rahul, he was clearly beaten for pace if we talk about his dismissal against Pakistan.

Ayush A @drayushagarwal #BCCI Seems to be a pattern. Mohammad Aamir in the champions trophy 2017 final. Trent boult in the World Cup semis 2019. Shaheen Afridi today. Left arm seamer taking the top 3 and we lose what we should’ve won! #IndiaVsPak Seems to be a pattern. Mohammad Aamir in the champions trophy 2017 final. Trent boult in the World Cup semis 2019. Shaheen Afridi today. Left arm seamer taking the top 3 and we lose what we should’ve won! #IndiaVsPak #BCCI

Like Afridi, Boult also possesses the ability to tail the ball in late. He beat Kohli with a similar line in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester. All three players who were dismissed for 1 in that disastrous chase against New Zealand two years ago - Rahul, Sharma and Kohli - are likely to feature in Sunday's match.

Assuming all of them play, it will be their responsibility to ensure that they don't succumb to Boult if he attempts an Afridi-like attack, which he most probably will.

#1 Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson enjoys batting against India. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is someone who likes to lead from the front when the challenge is tough. With a place in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 literally on the line in Sunday's encounter against India, Williamson will be all the more keen to stamp his authority. He looked in sublime touch against Pakistan before getting run-out.

The Kiwi captain will be confident of performing well against the team's opponents on Sunday. That's because he likes facing the Indian attack. The last two times India and New Zealand met in an ICC event, Williamson was a thorn in India's flesh.

During the 2019 World Cup semi-final, India got off to an excellent start with the ball. They had reduced New Zealand to 69 for 2 in the 19th over. However, Williamson played a fighting knock of 67 and, in the company of Ross Taylor (74), lifted New Zealand to what, eventually, proved to be a match-winning total.

ICC @ICC On this day at the 2019 @CricketWorldCup, a brilliant semi-final between New Zealand and India reached a thrilling conclusion 🇳🇿 🇮🇳 On this day at the 2019 @CricketWorldCup, a brilliant semi-final between New Zealand and India reached a thrilling conclusion 🇳🇿 🇮🇳 https://t.co/RMkVaPX0C2

Even in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Williamson guided New Zealand to victory with a sublime half-century in what could have been a tricky chase. That time as well, the Kiwi captain had Taylor for company. The latter is missing from action at the T20 World Cup 2021, which means there will be additional responsibility on Kane Williamson.

Will the calm but resolute Kiwi batter thwart India in yet another high-stakes tussle?

Edited by Bhargav