T20 World Cup 2021: 3 reasons why New Zealand are a force to reckon with

Two-time semi-finalists New Zealand are set to kickstart their campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2021, with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 26).

Led by Kane Williamson, New Zealand enter the Super 12 stage on the back of consecutive defeats in their warm-up fixtures. While they lost to Australia by 3 wickets despite stretching their defense of 158 as far as the penultimate delivery of the innings, an implosion from their batting unit saw them go down to England by 13 runs in the second of those fixtures.

Thus, the preparation hasn't been ideal by any means for Williamson and Co. And with the skipper opting not to bat against England owing to the need to manage his elbow injury, there are a few worrying signs for the team ahead of their tournament opener.

That said, one can only count a team like New Zealand off at their own peril and there are a number of factors that add a lot of potency to the Kiwi side looking to clinch its maiden T20 World Cup title.

Here is a list of three factors that make this New Zealand outfit a potentially dangerous one and a force to reckon with.

#1 The spin quotient

The spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will hold the aces for New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

On surfaces that are double-paced and with the tracks expected to slow down as the tournament progresses, spin becomes a de facto option for sides in a quest to tie down the opposition while also picking up sufficient wickets.

In Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, New Zealand not only have the requisite variety but also the guile and skill needed to counter the batting prowess they will be up against this World Cup.

Santner had a dream World T20 in 2016, having scalped 10 wickets across 5 games while leg-spinner Sodhi too accounted for the same number of victims. That they managed to do so at miserly economy rates only augurs well for the Blackcaps with the duo now five years wiser and truckloads of wickets and experience stronger.

Having become accustomed to bowling on flat decks coupled with incredibly small boundary dimensions back home, the Santner-Sodhi duo has shown time and again as to why it is a versatile one that could derail any opposition in its path.

#2 The Lockie Ferguson factor

When Lockie Ferguson steams in, fewer sights in the sport are as threatening, yet equally exhilarating.

A bolter who clocks 150 kph at will is sure to be an X-factor for any side. And when it comes to searing pace, one cannot look beyond Lockie Ferguson.

Yet, it is not just the velocity with which he operates that defines Ferguson - a deceptive slower yorker, a nasty bouncer and control of an excellent order have catapulted him into the position of arguably New Zealand's first-choice seamer in the white-ball side. That he enters the tournament on the back of a string of strong showings for Kolkata Knight Riders on these very shores not too long ago comes as a shot in the arm for the Kiwis.

A number of those games for KKR were played at Sharjah - New Zealand's venue for their tournament opener against Pakistan. If there is anything the side has to be wary about, it is his fitness. But if that is taken care of, expect Ferguson to send the speedometers cranking high with his lightning-quick pace.

#3 Batting against spin

Having set the world alight with a stellar show across formats, Devon Conway's returns could well dictate how far New Zealand progress in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

While a sub-par display in their warm-up encounters may have raised a few question marks over New Zealand's batting in these conditions in the UAE, one mustn't discount the abilities of some of their batters against spin, particularly in light of their recent showings.

Devon Conway has taken to international cricket like a fish to water across formats and with stellar numbers in the 20-over format as well, the elegant left-hander will be one of the players to watch during the World Cup.

That said, it is his versatility that makes him a highly-rated player with his ability against spin coming to the fore during the ICC World Test Championship final against India, having looked at ease against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Another player who could be a strong enforcer through the middle-overs for New Zealand is Glenn Phillips. The right-hander who bulldozed his way to a breathtaking century against West Indies during their last home summer, has struck the most sixes across all T20s this calendar year with a mindboggling 89 maximums to his name.

Given his experience of playing on the slow and low decks in the Caribbean Premier League over the years with great success, Phillips might well be the game-changer with the bat for New Zealand this World Cup.

The list doesn't end there of course - Tim Seifert might have to start on the bench with Devon Conway likely to take the gloves, but his prowess against spin has been well-documented. And of course, Martin Guptill's vast experience against the new ball and Kane Williamson's deft placement give the batting lineup a polished look that can challenge the best of bowling attacks on a given day.

With all these factors giving them a solid look and their tendency to turn up in their typically unassuming manner, New Zealand can never be discounted, can they?

