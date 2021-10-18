T20 World Cup 2021: 3 reasons why South Africa could be the dark horses 

South Africa have not had the best of times in T20I World Cups over the years. They have failed to reach the final in any of the five previous editions of the competition.

Their best performance was in the 2009 and 2014 editions of the tournament when they reached the semi-finals. However, South Africa failed to qualify for the title match on both occasions.

South Africa will be captained by Temba Bavuma at the T20 World Cup 2021. The team has a decent blend of youth and experienced that could serve them well at the tournament. Here is a look at the South African squad for the tournament:

Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa are placed in group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021, and will open their campaign against Australia on 23rd October 2021. On that note, here is a look at why the Proteas could be dark horses in the tournament.

#1 Current form in T20Is

South Africa have had an incredible run in T20Is in 2021.

The Proteas have won their last three T20I series. It is pertinent to note that all three series wins have come away from home.

South Africa beat a strong West Indies team away in a five-match T20I series in June-July earlier this year. After that, the Proteas whitewashed Ireland and Sri Lanka 3-0, winning all the games in both series comprehensively.

In their last 11 T20Is, South Africa have won nine, They have won their last seven T20Is on the road.

Despite missing a few big names, the young South African T20I team has performed well in 2021, and will look to continue their winning run at the T20 World Cup 2021.

ICC @ICC bit.ly/3kbZcs0 A comprehensive performance helps South Africa register a victory in the third T20I in Colombo 👏They win the series 3-0! #SLvSA A comprehensive performance helps South Africa register a victory in the third T20I in Colombo 👏They win the series 3-0!#SLvSA | bit.ly/3kbZcs0 https://t.co/DCy1vdM5jz

#2 Experienced and in-form T20I players

Quinton de Kock has been in good touch in T20Is.

The Proteas have a few players who have the experience of playing international cricket for a while.

To begin with, Quinton de Kock could be a vital player for South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2021. The wicketkeeper-batter scored at an average of 153 in the series against Sri Lanka last month.

He also played a key role in his team's triumph over West Indies in a five-match T20I series, scoring 255 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 141.67. Overall, he has played 57 T20Is, where he has averaged a healthy 35.16 and has had a strike rate of 136.38, with 11 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Reeza Hendricks has tasted success for South Africa in the last four T20Is. He scored 69 runs against Ireland and in three matches against Sri Lanka, he averaged 56.

Moreover, Aiden Markram has reinvented himself as a batter in T20Is. He averaged 37.67 in three matches against West Indies and 69 in the series against Sri Lanka. Apart from his batting exploits, he also picked up four wickets at an average of 6.25 against Sri Lanka. Considering his recent form, Markram could play a key role for South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Meanwhile, David Miller has not been in the best of form in T20Is. However, considering his experience, he will be expected to don the role of a finisher for South Africa at the tournament. In 90 T20Is, the left-hander has an excellent strike rate of 140.82 and a healthy average of 31.67.

Moreover, there is Rassie Van Der Dussen who has held the innings together for the Proteas in the middle order. In 26 T20I innings, the 32-year-old batter averages 36 and has a decent strike rate of 134.76.

Lungi Ngidi has bowled exceptionally in T20Is

Fast bowling, meanwhile, will be in the safe hands of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje. The trio has tasted success for South Africa in the recent past. Rabada picked up seven wickets at an average of 24.29 in the series against South Africa.

Ngidi picked up eight wickets in the last two series he has played. In 23 T20Is, Ngidi has picked up 36 wickets at an average of 19.61. Nortje, meanwhile, played a key role in South Africa's triumph over West Indies, picking up four wickets at an average of 24.5.

Shamsi is the top-ranked spinner, as per the latest ICC T20I rankings.

South African spinners, too, have tasted success in the recent past. Tabraiz Shamsi has had an excellent 2021 in T20Is. He picked up seven wickets at an average of 11.43 against the West Indies,

Shamsi also snared seven wickets against Ireland at an average of 5.86, and another four against Sri Lanka at an average of 16.75. He has picked up 49 T20I wickets at an average of 21.63 and an excellent economy rate of 6.79.

Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin have also fared well in the format for South Africa.

#3 A few South African players have been in the UAE playing IPL 2021

Rabada will spearhead the South African pace attack.

A few members of the South African squad were active in the recently concluded IPL 2021. They have been in the UAE for more than six weeks, and are better acclimatized to the conditions in the country than some of their other teammates.

Rabada and Nortje played key roles in the success of the Delhi Capitals in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The former picked up seven wickets in the second leg of the tourmament, while Nortje picked up 12. The duo will look to replicate their IPL heroics at the T20 World Cup 2021 now.

The likes of Miller and Shamsi were with the Rajasthan Royals, and Quinton de Kock played a few handy knocks for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.

Aiden Markram made a decent debut for Punjab Kings in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Although Ngidi did not play a single game in the UAE leg of the tournament, he was with the triumphant Chennai Super Kings squad. Ngidi will now look to impress for South Africa at the T20 World Cup.

South Africa may not have big names unlike some of the other teams in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, teams can write them off at their own peril.

