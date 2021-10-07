T20 World Cup 2021: 4 teams that India have never played against before

India were scheduled to host the 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. But the BCCI shifted the competition to Oman and the United Arab Emirates a few months ago due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. 16 teams will soon reach the Middle East to compete in the world's grandest international T20 tournament.

Inaugural champions India are among the favorites to win the tournament this year. The Indian cricket team is in Group 2 of Super 12, along with Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Two more teams will join Group 2 after the qualifying round.

While India have played a T20I match against 11 of the 16 participants in the T20 World Cup 2021, they could compete against the following four nations for the first time ever in T20I format.

#1 Oman

Co-hosts of the upcoming mega event, Oman were part of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 as well. However, they were eliminated from the tournament before the Super 10s stage. This year, Oman are in Group B of the qualifying round with Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Scotland.

The topper of Group B will join India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan in Group 2 of Super 12. While Bangladesh are most likely to top the Group B standings, Oman could spring a surprise because they have home advantage. If Oman finish at the top, they could take on India in Dubai on November 5.

#2 Netherlands

India have played two ODI matches against the Netherlands cricket team, but the Men in Blue have never battled the Dutch team in the shortest format of the game. The Netherlands are in Group A of the qualifying round with Sri Lanka, Ireland and Namibia.

The runners-up of Group A will advance to Group 2 of Super 12. If the Netherlands are able to finish second in the standings, they can meet India in a T20I match for the first time ever on November 8 in Dubai.

#3 Namibia

Another team that has played against India in the ODI format but not in T20I is Namibia. The African country has made it to the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time in their cricket history.

Many fans will remember that Namibia played against India in the 2003 50-over World Cup. Now if the Namibian side manage to finish second in Group A of the qualifying round, they can cross swords with Virat Kohli's men on November 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

#4 Papua New Guinea

Another nation that is set to make its ICC T20 World Cup debut this year is Papua New Guinea. Led by Assad Vala, PNG have shown significant improvement in men's cricket in recent times.

If PNG can shock their rivals in Group B of the qualifying round and somehow manage to top the group, they will set up a clash with India on November 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue have never played against PNG in any of the three formats of cricket.

