T20 World Cup 2021: 5 Indian squad members who are likely to play the next T20 WC

Despite being one of the strongest teams in the T20 World Cup 2021, India failed to make it past the Super 12 round of the tournament. The Men in Blue won three of their five games but the defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand cost them dearly as they failed to qualify for the semifinals.

While India cannot win the T20 World Cup 2021, they will be keen to lift the trophy next year in Australia. India won their last T20I series in Australia by 2-1. They have a decent T20I record Down Under, which is why they will be among the favorites to win the crown.

It is unlikely that India will field a completely different team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The following T20 World Cup 2021 squad members are likely to retain their spots.

5. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be the key to India's success in the next T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli was not at his best in his first T20 World Cup as captain. However, he is likely to destroy the opposition bowling units in the shortest format of the game now that he has been relieved of the captaincy burden.

Kohli has enjoyed batting on Australian pitches. He was the first Indian to score a fifty in the T20 World Cup 2021 as well. It should not be a surprise if Virat is India's main batter in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

4. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is the new captain of India in T20Is.

The new Indian T20I skipper Rohit Sharma is most likely to lead the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2022. Sharma has won five Indian Premier League titles as Mumbai Indians' captain.

Sharma has shown in the IPL that he can take his team to the championship. It will be interesting to see if Rohit can guide India to their second T20 World Cup trophy next year.

3. KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the new vice-captain of the Indian T20I team.

KL Rahul is likely to be the Indian T20 World Cup 2022 squad's vice-captain. Rahul was India's best batter in the T20 World Cup 2021, aggregating 194 runs in five innings.

With the Men in Blue set to play many T20Is on the road to the T20 World Cup 2022, Rahul will look forward to continuing his consistency. He has been one of the biggest match-winners for India in T20 cricket.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah scalped seven wickets in five matches for India in the T20 World Cup 2021. The right-arm fast bowler was the most economical Indian bowler in the tournament.

Since the pitches in Australia will assist pacers, a player like Bumrah will be very important for India.

1. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja scalped seven wickets and scored 39 runs for India in the T20 World Cup 2021. The all-rounder had an economy rate of less than six runs per over, while his batting average was 39.

Given how brilliant Jadeja's fielding skills are, it will not be a stretch to say that he is India's 3D player. Like 2021, Jadeja should play all games for the country in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

