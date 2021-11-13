Aakash Chopra explains the secret behind Australia's success in T20 World Cup 2021

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has attributed Australia’s successful run in the T20 World Cup 2021 to the versatility in their squad. According to Chopra, the Aussies have incredible depth in their batting, bowling and all-round departments.

Australia were not among the favorites going into the T20 World Cup 2021. However, they have reached the final with some wonderful performances during the course of the tournament.

In a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, Chopra claimed that Australia always had the ability to succeed in the T20 World Cup 2021. Sharing his views on the team’s impressive run in the ICC event, he pointed out:

“Australia have many multi-dimensional players. In Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, they have three all-rounders. Maxwell may not be a genuine all-rounder but he still gives you overs. Then you have got three proper fast bowlers and Adam Zampa. Look at the depth they have got in the batting. Matthew Wade came in the lower-order against Pakistan and took the game away.”

Chopra added:

“From the start of the tournament, I have been saying that Australia is a strong team. They may look weak on paper but that is certainly not the case when they take the field. They have most of their bases covered.”

Australia booked their place in the T20 World Cup 2021 final by overcoming title favorites Pakistan by five wickets in the semis. Chasing 177, the Aussies got over the line with an over to spare.

“They are the best three-format team of this era” - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand’s success in T20 World Cup 2021

Australia will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday in Dubai. The Kiwis have reached their third straight ICC final.

Asked about the secret to New Zealand’s success, Chopra said that the Kiwis are a team who know how to make the best of their limitations. He opined:

“Sometimes your weakness becomes your strength. Limits make you limitless. This team has obvious limitations but they focus on what they have and make the best use of it with planning and execution. Their preparations are of a different level because they know they do not have superstars to bail them out of trouble. They have a bunch of cricketers who try to be the best that they can be. They play with this philosophy, which is why they are the best three-format team of this era.”

The 44-year-old added that New Zealand reaching the T20 World Cup 2021 final is nothing short of phenomenal since the UAE conditions are not supposed to suit their style of play. Chopra said:

“They have reached the final (of the T20 World Cup 2021) in the UAE. This is phenomenal. They won the World Test Championship (WTC) in England. In the one-day World Cup (2019), they tied the final as well as the Super over. What a team and their fundamental principle is to build a rock solid team and not a team of superstars. This is the philosophy that defines them.”

New Zealand entered the T20 World Cup 2021 final by defeating England by five wickets in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi. They chased down 167 in a tight finish.

Edited by Sai Krishna