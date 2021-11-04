T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs Bangladesh live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

The Australia vs Bangladesh match will kick off today's T20 World Cup 2021 action in the UAE. Earlier this year, fans witnessed a five-match Australia vs Bangladesh T20I series, where the Bangladeshi side emerged victorious by 4-1.

Bangladeshi fans will expect a similar performance from their team when they battle the Aussies today. However, it will be challenging for Bangladesh to replicate that performance because they will not have Shakib Al Hasan's services. On top of that, Australia have a full-strength squad for this game.

Australia vs Bangladesh: Telecast Channel List in India

Bangladesh were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2021 after their six-wicket loss against South Africa in Abu Dhabi. The Asian team will play for pride in the Australia vs Bangladesh match.

Meanwhile, Australia will have to win their remaining matches to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. The Aussies will be keen to get back to winning ways after their defeat against England.

On that note, let's have a look at the full telecast channel list in India for this big match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Australia vs Bangladesh: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Big names like David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim will be in action during the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see if the Mahmudullah-led outfit can spring a surprise and end their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by winning the Australia vs Bangladesh game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. David Warner and Aaron Finch to stitch a 50+ run partnership? Yes No 0 votes so far