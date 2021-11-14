T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs New Zealand: 3 player battles to watch out for

The T20 World Cup 2021 will see a new winner on Sunday (November 14) as both Australia and New Zealand jostle it out for the coveted prize at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The final is all about Australia's batting vs the Kiwi bowling, but that's not to say that the bowling attack of the Aussies is subpar, and the same applies to the Black Caps batters.

Both sides comprise quality players and bonafide matchwinners, making the contest all the more intriguing. Ahead of the key clash, we take a look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 David Warner vs Tim Southee, the battle that will set the tone for the T20 World Cup final

David Warner has always been known as a big match player and this is an opportune time for him to deliver on the big stage.

With two fifties and a 49 in the six games he's played so far, the opener has shrugged off poor form and will be key in getting Australia off to a great start.

Planning to spoil his run will be Tim Southee. The Kiwi quick, with an economy rate of 5.75 and a wicket in each of the T20 World Cup games he's played so far, is a tough customer to deal with.

#2 Kane Williamson vs Adam Zampa

Zampa has been among the wickets for Australia, picking up 12 wickets from the six games he's played so far, and what better way to top off his T20 World Cup than by getting rid of Kane Williamson?

The NZ skipper hasn't exactly set the tournament on fire and the final will be one of the times the team hopes he will fire.

#3 Steve Smith vs Trent Boult

Crisp-hitting and some clever bowling always make for a good contest and Steve Smith vs Trent Boult will make for a mouth-watering T20 World Cup clash.

Smith has had an average tournament so far, not batting in the last couple of games and scoring just 5 against Pakistan. Boult, on the other hand, has scalped 11 wickets, but was expensive against England.

