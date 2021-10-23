T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs South Africa predicted playing XIs

Australia and South Africa may have zero T20 World Cup trophies between them, but the two behemoths of international cricket enter the 2021 edition of the marquee ICC event as early favorites to qualify for the semi-final stage.

They face off in the first Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, October 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, kicking off an enthralling set of Group 1 matches. In a group that also consists of England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, both Australia and South Africa will need to be at their best right from the start of the competition.

Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Here are the predicted playing XIs of Australia and South Africa ahead of their all-important T20 World Cup clash.

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia's predicted playing XI vs South Africa

Australia opener David Warner is in a dreadful run of form

Australia should stick with David Warner despite the opener's dreadful run of form, and captain Aaron Finch has already confirmed that he wants both Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI at the expense of a frontline pacer. As a result, either Pat Cummins or Josh Hazlewood could miss out.

Hazlewood will be extremely difficult to drop after the T20I resurgence he has had, and he played a key role for 2021 Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings as well. So Cummins might be the one to make way. Otherwise, Australia's lineup should be pretty straightforward.

Predicted XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa's predicted playing XI vs Australia

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's strike rate has come under serious scrutiny

Temba Bavuma has moved around in the batting order of late, and Quinton de Kock's opening partner isn't ascertained yet. But Bavuma is still the favorite for the role.

Lungi Ngidi's T20I form has blown hot and cold recently, but both Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorious haven't covered themselves in glory. So South Africa might go in with three frontline pacers and two spinners, with Aiden Markram serving as the sixth bowling option.

This would leave the Proteas a bit short in the batting department, but it's an approach they used to great effect against the West Indies in a T20I series earlier this year. They should put all their eggs in the bowling basket and hope that their in-form batters step up to the plate.

Predicted XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

