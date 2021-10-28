T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs Sri Lanka: Who will score the most runs?

Come Thursday (October 28), the T20 World Cup clash of the day will be between a belligerent Australian and a buoyed Sri Lankan unit in Dubai. Both sides head into the clash with a W against their names and will be keen to maintain the momentum.

The two sides won their first games against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively, riding on their batting. If it was Marcus Stoinis' late blitz in Australia's modest chase of 122 against SA, then it was Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 80 and Bhanuka Rajakapsa's 31-ball-53 that sealed the deal for the island nation against Bangladesh.

Ahead of the key clash, we attempt to predict three batters who will score the most runs in the game.

#1 David Warner will look to come good in the T20 World Cup

David Warner has not had the greatest of starts to the tournament. He had scores of 0 and 1 in the T20 World Cup warm-up matches and the poor run continued against the Proteas where he labored to a 15-ball-14.

While the southpaw remains confident that he's just a knock away, Australia will be hoping that he gets into his groove as the edition heads deeper.

#2 Charith Asalanka

Fast-becoming Sri Lanka's solid middle-order bat, Asalanka's solid technique coupled with his knack of finding boundaries regularly makes him the side's best batter in recent times.

He may face an uphill task against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, but it's safe to say he's still Sri Lanka's best bet for a competitive chase or setting a total in the T20 World Cup.

#3 Marcus Stoinis

The lower-order finisher role is something Stoinis has embraced over the years and he will look to be successful in that role at the T20 World Cup.

His ability to be an aggressor or drop anchor and shepherd the lower order makes him our choice to be one of the batters to score the most runs in the match.

