T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs Sri Lanka: Who will take the most wickets in today's match?

Australia's mighty pace attack might just give them the edge over Sri Lanka's batting unit in the T20 World Cup, but the latter have shown promise in their first outing.

Australia's pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood combined for five wickets against South Africa compared to Sri Lanka's Binuka Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Chamika Karunaratne, who accounted for three wickets.

And with the possibility of both sides fielding the same side they did in their first match, we take a shot at predicting the three highest wicket-takers.

#1 Pat Cummins yet to make his mark in the T20 World Cup

The tearaway quick picked up just one wicket in his outing against South Africa but was economical, giving away just 17 runs in his four overs.

He will look to level the score by picking up a string of wickets and will aim to shake things up in Sri Lanka's middle-order.

#2 Lahiru Kumara

Kumara's nagging line and length can prove to be troublesome for Australia. Plus, all it takes is a boundary or two to fire him up and crank the pace. Kumara will be key in dismantling Australia's top order, which already has a wobbly David Warner.

He had a decent outing against Bangladesh in SL's first T20 World Cup game, returning figures of 1/29 from his four overs. The 24-year-old will look to capitalize on the start he's had in the T20 World Cup.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Starc may have been a tad expensive with figures of 2/32 in Australia's T20 World Cup opener against South Africa, but the left-arm pacer has been Australia's most reliable fast-bowler in marquee tournaments.

He will look to make quick work of the Sri Lankan batting order when they face off in Dubai on Thursday. Starc will look to be the same explosive bowler he is and the clash against Sri Lanka is where he could continue to add more wickets against his name.

