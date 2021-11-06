T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs West Indies: Who won today's match?

Australia strengthened their chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semifinals by walloping West Indies by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi. Australia chased down 158 in just 16.2 overs, giving their net run-rate a significant boost.

Josh Hazlewood claimed four wickets for 39 runs but handy knocks from Kieron Pollard (44 off 31) and Andre Russell (18* off 7) lifted West Indies to 157 for 7 after they were sent into bat by Australia. The Aussies never looked in any trouble in the chase, as David Warner (89* off 56) and Mitchell Marsh (53 of 32) featured in a second-wicket stand of 124.

Australia lost captain Aaron Finch for 9 after he chopped on while attempting to cut a delivery from Akeal Hosein. Warner, however, looked in supreme form as Australia reached 53 for 1 at the end of the powerplay.

Warner smacked Jason Holder for two fours and a six in the third over as Australia injected some momentum into their innings. After clubbing a four over mid-on, he edged the next one behind the stumps for another boundary. The over ended with a pull to deep midwicket that went for a maximum.

In the last over of the powerplay, Warner slog-swept left-arm spinner Hosein for a six and cut a short ball for four through backward point.

The confident Aussie opener started the ninth over by whacking Hayden Walsh for a six over midwicket and raced to his fifty off 29 balls. Marsh then whipped Andre Russell for a six over fine leg. Two more boundaries came in the over as Australia cruised to 98 for 1 at the halfway stage.

Marsh needed only 28 balls to reach his fifty as he threw his bat around and found a couple of streaky fours off Holder’s bowling. Warner did not spare Dwayne Bravo in his last over in international cricket, the 15th of Australia’s innings. After reverse-sweeping a slower ball for four, he clubbed a six over square leg.

With one needed for victory, Marsh fell to Chris Gayle, driving one straight to mid-off. Fittingly, Warner hit the winning runs.

Josh Hazlewood takes four but West Indies fight to post 157 for 7

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (left). Pic: Getty Images

West Indies experienced brief spells of dominance but kept giving away the advantage by losing wickets at frequent intervals. Evin Lewis hammered three consecutive fours off Hazlewood in the second over while Gayle smashed a pull for six over wide long-on.

The third over began with the ‘Universe Boss’ swatting Pat Cummins for another six. However, his innings ended on 15 as he inside-edged the next ball onto the stumps. The West Indies legend walked back to generous applause in what could have been his last innings for the team.

Hazlewood recovered from the thrashing he received in his first over and dealt West Indies a double blow in his second over. He sent back Nicholas Pooran (4), who hit a back-of-a-length delivery to cover. Roston Chase (0) was then castled by a delivery that shaped in slightly after pitching.

Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer looked good during their brief spell at the crease. However, Lewis fell to Adam Zampa for 29, miscuing a googly to long-on. Zampa could have had Pollard cheaply as well but dropped a difficult chance off a low full toss that was chipped back to him.

Hetmyer (27) perished to a brilliant piece of bowling from Hazlewood, caught down the leg side off a well-directed bouncer. With overs running out, Pollard hit a few crucial boundaries. In the 17th over, he whacked a full toss from Cummins down the ground for four and helped himself to a six over backward square leg.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Going for a big one against Starc in the final over, he holes out in the deep.



#T20WorldCup | #AUSvWI | bit.ly/3mPjTvr Pollard misses out on his half-century.Going for a big one against Starc in the final over, he holes out in the deep. Pollard misses out on his half-century. Going for a big one against Starc in the final over, he holes out in the deep. #T20WorldCup | #AUSvWI | bit.ly/3mPjTvr https://t.co/GpnHaWO3Jd

Bravo’s farewell innings in international cricket ended on 10 as he became Hazlewood’s fourth victim. Pollard fell in the final over, trying to take on Mithcell Starc. However, Andre Russell tonked the last two balls of the innings over the ropes to take West Indies past 150.

The penultimate ball was a 111-metre six that was pulled way over deep midwicket while the final delivery was lofted over long-on with disdain.

Australia vs West Indies: Who won Player of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

There were some fantastic performances from Australia in the match. Hazlewood recovered from some early punishment to claim four key wickets. He ensured West Indies did not build on an impressive start.

Warner was brilliant for Australia in the chase. His unbeaten 89 featured nine fours and four sixes. The opener got good support from all-rounder Marsh (53).

For West Indies, captain Pollard top-scored with 44.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Warner was named the Player of the Match for his blazing knock.

Edited by Arvind Sriram