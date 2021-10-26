T20 World Cup 2021, BAN vs ENG: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

The T20 World Cup 2021 returns to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tomorrow as Bangladesh gear up to meet former T20 World Cup winners England for the first time ever in a T20I game.

The T20 international format will soon be two decades old. However, England and Bangladesh have never faced each other in a T20I match until now. The two teams have crossed paths multiple times in the 50-over Cricket World Cup, but tomorrow will mark the first time England and Bangladesh collide in a T20 World Cup match.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium hosted the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021's Super 12 phase, where Australia defeated South Africa by five wickets. Before Abu Dhabi hosts its second match of the round, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium:

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: BAN vs ENG

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 51

Matches won by teams batting first: 23

Matches won by teams batting second: 28

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 87 - Hong Kong vs. Oman, 2017

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 139

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - South Africa vs Australia match stats 2021

In the previous T20I match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Australia restricted South Africa to 118/9 in 20 overs and then successfully chased the target in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Not a single batter crossed the 40-run mark in that match.

A total of two sixes were smacked in the entire game. Spinners took five of the 14 wickets that fell in the contest.

