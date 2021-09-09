T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI apex council receives conflict of interest complaint over Dhoni's appointment as Team India mentor

The BCCI apex council has received a conflict of interest complaint over MS Dhoni's appointment as Team India mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the ICC event on Wednesday, naming Dhoni as mentor. However, the former India captain is the current skipper of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Senior journalist Boria Majumdar tweeted that former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta has written to BCCI’s apex council following Dhoni’s appointment. Majumdar's post read:

"MS Dhoni appointment questioned on grounds of conflict of interest. Sanjeev Gupta writes to apex council. Why was Dravid not allowed earlier? Why was he forced to leave RR? How can CSK captain be Indian team mentor. BCCI yet to respond. Let’s see what transpires."

Back in 2019, Dravid received a conflict of interest notice from the BCCI Ethics Officer following a complaint from Gupta.

Dravid was appointed NCA director while being employed with India Cements, which owns CSK. The Committee of Administrators (CoA), however, dismissed the case against Dravid.

A report in PTI stated that Gupta’s latest complaint letter to the apex council members claims Dhoni's appointment is a violation of the Conflict of Interest clause, under which one person cannot hold two posts.

''Yes, Gupta has sent a letter to apex council members including Sourav (Ganguly) and Jay (Shah). He has cited clause 38 (4) of the BCCI constitution which loosely states that one person cannot be holding two separate posts. The Apex Council will need to consult its legal team to check the ramifications,'' a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday informed that Dhoni had been appointed mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup following consultations with him as well as the Indian management.

Sourav Ganguly pleased with Dhoni’s appointment

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is elated with the move to appoint Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for the T20 World Cup. According to Ganguly, Dhoni has a lot of experience that can be utilized.

On Thursday, the BCCI took to Twitter to reveal Ganguly’s message following Dhoni’s appointment. The former India skipper said:

"MS Dhoni’s addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 World Cup. I also thank Dhoni for accepting BCCI’s offer to help the team for this tournament."

Ganguly was the captain during Dhoni’s early years in international cricket. It was his decision to promote Dhoni to No. 3 during an ODI against Pakistan in 2005 that marked a major turning point in the wicketkeeper-batter’s career.

Dhoni scored a scintillating 148 and did not look back after that.

