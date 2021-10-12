T20 World Cup 2021: Best performance of every team in the history of the tournament

The much-awaited T20 World Cup is all set to commence on October 17 in the UAE and Oman. It will be the seventh edition of the tournament and will take place after a long gap of five years. With less than a week to go before the action kickstarts, teams arriving in the UAE have begun their mandatory quarantine period.

The participating teams have been divided into two different groups. Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies have been put into Group 1 of the Super 12s. While India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan will feature in Group 2.

Teams within a group will face each other, and the top-two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. They will then play cross-group games to book a slot in the finals.

While the T20 World Cup is a relatively new concept, it has a rich history of six seasons and five unique winners behind it. West Indies is the only team to have won it on more than one occasion.

As we build up to World T20 world cup, we take a look at the best performance of every team in the tournament right from its inception in 2007.

Best performance of teams at the T20 World Cup

#1 England (Winners - 2010)

ICC T20 Mens World Cup Final (2010)

England won their first ever ICC World Cup in the third edition of the World T20 in 2010. Hosted by the West Indies, the tournament saw the participation of 15 nations. The final was played between Australia and England at Bridgeton, where England comfortably chased down Australia's total of 147 to take home the trophy.

Kevin Pietersen was named the player of the tournament while Craig Kieswetter won the player of the match award in the finals. With an intimidating team this time, England are strong contenders to repeat history and lift the T20 World Cup for the second time.

#2 Australia (Runners-up - 2010)

Australia finished runners-up in 2010

With as many as five ODI World Cup trophies under their belf, Australia have always been a force to reckon with in world cricket. It is, however, shocking to note that the men in yellow have never lifted the World T20 Trophy.

Australia's best performance came during the 2010 T20 World Cup. They finished second to England as they failed to defend their score of 147 at Bridgeton. Interestingly, they were knocked out of the tournament after Round-2 in the previous two editions (2014 & 2016).

With a strong side once again, the Australians will certainly be keen to break the jinx and lift the T20 World Cup this year.

#3 West Indies (Winners - 2012, 2016)

West Indies players celebrate their T20 World Cup victory in 2016

West Indies are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup. They had a famous last-over victory at Eden Gardens in the WT20 final against England in 2016. That was courtesy of some superb batting by Carlos Braithwate. That final will certainly go down in history as one of the most iconic moments in world cricket.

West Indies are the most successful team at the T20 World cup with 2-wins under their belt. They achieved their first trophy win in 2012, and the second in 2016.

The West Indies team is filled with T20 stars. From the IPL to the CPL, players from the Caribbean have made their mark everywhere. With a dangerous team, they will undoubtedly be one of the favorites to lift the trophy for a record third time this year.

#4 New Zealand (Semi-finals - 2007, 2016)

New Zealand doesn't have a very good T20 WC record

New Zealand doesn't have a fantastic record in the T20 World Cup. Having featured in all editions thus far, the best they have gone is until the semi-finals in 2007 and 2016. The Kiwis were knocked out at the end of Round-2 in every other edition of the World T20.

Coming into this year's tournament, New Zealand are a changed team. They are confident in their side due to their recent performances. They also have the perfect balance of power hitters and strike bowlers in their squad.

Performances from players like Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson and many others at the IPL would only boost the team's morale. Going into the all-important tournament, they are definitely strong contenders for the title this year.

#5 India (Winners - 2007)

India were the first winners of the T20 WC

Team India were the winners of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup back in 2007. Since then, the men in blue haven't had much luck in the shortest format world cup.

Team India was knocked out at the end of Round 2 in the 2009, 2010, and 2012 editions. They managed to reach the finals of the 2014 T20 World Cup, but were comprehensively outplayed by Sri Lanka, who ended up lifting the trophy. India bowed out in the semi-finals of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2016 due to a loss against West Indies.

With a bunch of strike players in the picture, India look a very well balanced side this time around. Carrying momentum from the IPL, team India will definitely hope to go the distance this time.

Notably, it will also be Virat Kohli's last tournament as India's T20 captain. He will be more than eager to get his hands on the trophy to give himself a fitting farewell gift.

#6 Sri Lanka (Winners - 2014)

Sri Lanka were the winners of the 2014 T20 WC

Sri Lanka aren't currently in their best phase as a cricketing nation, but they were a dominant team in 2010s. Their best performance came in the 2014 World T20, when they defeated India in the finals to lift the trophy. Notably, Sri Lanka has the highest win percentage among all nations with a win percentage of 62.38%.

The Sri Lankan team did not have a great outing in the previous T20 World Cup, where they crashed out at the end of Round 2. Barring that, they have been one of the most consistent teams, having made it to the finals thrice in six editions.

Given that their squad has no dearth of talent, the Lankans will definitely look to go the distance in the T20 World Cup this year. They might not be the strongest team on paper, but they certainly possess great talent.

#7 Pakistan (Winners - 2009)

Pakistan players celebrate the 2009 T20 WC win

Pakistan were, without a doubt, the most consistent team in the T20 World Cup in the first four seasons. They qualified for the semi-finals of each of the first four editions and also managed to lift the trophy once.

However, the previous two editions of the World T20 haven't gone their way. Pakistan crashed out of the competition at the end of Round 2 in 2014 as well as 2016.

In the 2021 World T20, the men in green would definitely eye a comeback and would look to go the distance. With a strong squad, Pakistan certainly have the talent to lift the trophy this year.

#8 Bangladesh (Super-8 - 2007, 2014, 2016)

Bangladesh will look to go the distance this year

Bangladesh have not managed to reach the semi-finals of the World T20 in six seasons so far. They have made it to the super-8 stages on three occasions in 2007, 2014 and 2016, but haven't managed to get past it.

Bangladesh, however, has been one of the most improved teams in world cricket. With a young, enthusiastic side, they will have their eyes on the trophy this time, and not just a top-4 finish.

#9 South Africa (Semi-Finals - 2009, 2014)

South Africa have reached the semi-finals twice

South Africa are a team that hasn't seen much success in World Cups. Be it the ODI World Cup or the T20 World Cup, the Proteas have always fallen short despite having a fantastic unit.

South Africa's best performances were in the 2009 and 2014 T20 World Cups, where they reached the semi-finals. The Proteas, however, have never reached the final and will eye a top-finish this time around.

#10 Afghanistan (Round-2 - 2016)

Afghanistan could be a surprise package this year

Afghanistan is no longer the team they were a few years ago. Their best performance in the T20 World Cup thus far was reaching Round-2 of the 2016 World T20.

A powerhouse of talent and skill, Afghanistan has really matured as a team over the last five years. They will undoubtedly look to play to their full potential and turn out to be a surprise package at this year's tournament.

