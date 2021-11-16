Best Playing XI of players who did not play a single game in T20 World Cup 2021

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is finally done and dusted. Australia surprised the cricket universe to win their maiden T20 World Cup crown in the Middle East, while New Zealand finished as the runners-up.

Inaugural champions India came into the tournament as the favorites but crashed out before the semifinals. Their neighbors Pakistan looked unbeatable during the Super 12 round. However, Australia ended their winning streak in the semifinals. Even England lost their semifinal match after performing well in the Super 12 round.

Overall, the T20 World Cup was an entertaining tournament. There were many unexpected moments in the competition. Interestingly, some extremely talented players did not get a chance to play a single game despite being present in their country's 15-man squad.

In this listicle, we will form the best playing XI from the cricketers who warmed the benches for the entire T20 World Cup 2021.

Openers - Andre Fletcher and Haider Ali

Andre Fletcher did not play a single game for the West Indies team

Andre Fletcher was an important member of the West Indies squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup five years ago in India. However, the Caribbean team management did not include him in the playing XI during the Super 12s this year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam played with the same XI in all matches of the T20 World Cup 2021. So rising star Haider Ali did not receive an opportunity to showcase his talent on the grand stage.

Middle Order - Josh Inglis (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi and Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)

Sarfaraz Ahmed was one of the most experienced players present in the Pakistan squad

Uncapped Australian wicket-keeper Josh Inglis was expected to receive his maiden international cap during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While that did not happen, he returned home as a world champion along with the Australian squad.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, meanwhile, has proven himself to be a reliable middle-order batter in ODIs. However, his inexperience in T20I cricket seems to have kept him out of Afghanistan playing XI for the entire ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

As mentioned ahead, Pakistan did not alter their playing XI for any game. Thus, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was on the bench for the entire tournament.

All Rounders - Mohammad Nawaz, Wiaan Mulder and David Willey

Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been impressive in his T20 career, but the Pakistan team did not pick him for a single game in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Wiaan Mulder and David Willey should be this team's two pace-bowling all-rounders. Dwaine Pretorius' excellent bowling performance ensured South Africa did not need Mulder's services, while England surprisingly left Willey out of the playing XI even though their premier left-arm pacer Tymal Mills got injured during the tournament.

Bowlers - Kane Richardson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand's pace bowlers performed brilliantly in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, ensuring Kyle Jamieson was on the bench for all games. Meanwhile, Australia's Kane Richardson and Mitchell Swepson became world champions without playing a single match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Adam Zampa's brilliant form kept Swepson out of the team, while the Australian team management preferred Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins over Richardson.

Best Playing XI of Benched Players in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Andre Fletcher, Haider Ali, Josh Inglis (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Wiaan Mulder, David Willey, Kane Richardson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Swepson.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Can Australia defend their T20 World Cup title successfully in 2022? Yes No 18 votes so far