T20 World Cup 2021: 'Doing everything in my power so I never have to watch another tournament on the sofa again'- Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer is missing all the action taking place in the United Arab Emirates at the T20 World Cup. The tearaway pacer is not playing in the tournament due to a back injury.

Archer took to his Twitter account on Friday where he wrote that he is doing everything to ensure he never watches another tournament on the sofa.

Archer wrote:

"Def doing everything in my power so I never have to watch another tournament on the sofa again."

Archer has been missing in action for a long time now. The Barbados-born pacer last appeared for England during the 5th T20I against India in March earlier this year.

He was ruled out of the IPL due to a combination of a freak injury the pacer encountered while cleaning the fish tank last winter and recurring back issues.

Jofra Archer hasn't played international cricket since March 2021

Archer was scheduled to play during the English summer after he'd successfully undergone surgery on his finger.

He did make a return to competitive cricket for his county Sussex but ended up further exacerbating his back.

The right-arm pacer underwent surgery and was eventually ruled out of the English summer, the T20 World Cup and the upcoming Ashes in Australia.

Archer's absence was billed as a body blow for England ahead of the T20 World Cup but left-arm seamer Tymal Mills seems to have ably filled his place in the playing XI. The recalled pacer has claimed five wickets in two matches thus far.

Mills has been a revelation for England thus far and the Eoin Morgan-led management will hope it stays that way as we move towards the business end of the tournament.

England have thus far registered back-to-back comprehensive victories over defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh and the 50-over world champions are looking primed for a semi-final spot. Coming back to Archer, England will hope the pacer makes a comeback to international cricket as soon as possible.

The No.1 ranked T20I side in the world will now lock horns with the "Old Enemy" Australia in Dubai on Saturday (October 30).

