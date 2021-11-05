T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs SA: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

England will aim to complete the Super 12 stage with a 100% win record when they battle South Africa tomorrow at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Eoin Morgan-led outfit have recorded wins in all four of their matches so far.

Meanwhile, South Africa are right behind them with three victories in four matches. The result of the Australia vs West Indies match will decide South Africa's T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals qualification scenario.

If West Indies beat Australia, only a win will be enough for the Proteas to qualify for the next round. However, if Australia defeat West Indies, then the net run rate would come into consideration. South Africa will have to beat England by a decent margin if the Aussies emerge victorious in the afternoon fixture.

Ahead of the final Group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, let's take a look at some important stats you need to know from previous T20Is played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: ENG vs SA

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20I matches played: 21

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Lowest team score: 44 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2021

Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) vs. Kenya, 2013

Average 1st innings score: 152

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - New Zealand vs Namibia match stats 2021

In the last match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, New Zealand defeated Namibia by 52 runs. None of the batters could touch the 40-run mark in the game. New Zealand received an invitation to bat first and scored 163/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, Namibia managed 111/7.

A total of 11 wickets fell in the two innings, with spinners taking four of them. The batters hit 10 sixes in the New Zealand vs Namibia match.

