T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs WI: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Defending champions West Indies will start their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign tomorrow against England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two teams battled in the summit clash of the previous T20 World Cup, where the Men in Maroon emerged victorious in a close encounter.

England will be keen to avenge that loss. Interestingly, England have never defeated the West Indies in a T20 World Cup match. All five meetings between the two sides have ended in the Caribbean team's favor.

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which recently hosted 2021 IPL matches, equally helps bowlers and batters. Before the Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosts its first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, let's take a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous T20I matches played at the venue.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: ENG vs WI

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20I matches played: 62

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 27

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 71 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2017

Highest individual score: 84 - Kusal Perera (SL) vs. Pakistan, 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 145

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - Netherlands vs. Papua New Guinea match stats 2021

Ryan ten Doeschate played a match-winning knock for the Netherlands in the previous T20I at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

In the last T20I match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which took place on November 2, 2019, the Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets.

PNG batted first and scored 128/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the Dutch team reached 134/3 in 19 overs. Ryan ten Doeschate played a match-winning inning of 34 runs, while Benjamin Cooper contributed 41 runs. A total of 11 wickets fell in that contest, with spin bowlers taking three of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee