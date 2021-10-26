T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Bangladesh: 3 player battles to watch out for

Bangladesh lost a nail-biter to Sri Lanka on Sunday in the T20 World Cup, but they will be looking to make amends when they take on a belligerent England on Wednesday (October 27).

England arrive as favorites in this clash. However, that doesn't mean they will have it easy against a competitive Bangladesh unit who have shown they can bench their weight and come good in crunch situations.

Both sides are filled with bonafide matchwinners. Ahead of the all-important clash for Mahmudullah and his men to stay alive in the tournament, we take a look at three key player battles to watch out for.

#1 Mushfiqur Rahim vs Tymal Mills

In-form Mushfiqur Rahim was in the news recently after the gloveman made his first T20I fifty in two years. The boost in confidence came at just the right time for him, ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup clash against England.

He will be up against Tymal Mills, who can still crank up the pace and will be eager to dismantle the middle order comprising of Shakib Al Hasan, Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Mills picked up two wickets in the previous game against the WI and will look to keep that momentum going.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan vs Eoin Morgan, clash of the titans in the T20 World Cup

They may have played in the same team in the IPL, but now they find themselves on opposite sides. Shakib's excellent bowling performance against SL will see him attempt to keep the same form going against England in their second T20 World Cup game.

Morgan, along with Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone, forms a formidable middle order and so Shakib will have his work cut out on Wednesday.

#3 Mohammad Naim vs Chris Woakes

Mohammad Naim heads into the game in good form with two fifties in three innings in the T20 World Cup so far, but facing Chris Woakes will be a stark challenge.

The Englishman's pace and well-disguised slower ones make him a threat to any batter, irrespective of their form.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

