T20 World Cup 2021: England vs Bangladesh telecast channel list and live streaming details

The first-ever England vs Bangladesh T20I will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium this afternoon. Surprisingly, the two countries have never crossed swords in the shortest format before.

Although both nations have been part of all the T20 World Cups played so far, fans have never witnessed an England vs Bangladesh battle. Finally, the two teams are set to meet in the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

While England recorded a comfortable win against defending champions West Indies in their opening fixture of the Super 12 stage, Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka last Sunday. It will be interesting to see which team win the first-ever England vs Bangladesh T20I match.

England vs Bangladesh: Telecast Channel List in India, US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

ICC @ICC bit.ly/3vF9Yes An excellent bowling performance helps England get off to a flyer in their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign 🙌 #ENGvWI An excellent bowling performance helps England get off to a flyer in their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign 🙌#ENGvWI | bit.ly/3vF9Yes https://t.co/0f9qfeyD6u

Big names in world cricket like Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler will be in action during the England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Here is the full telecast channel list for this fixture in India:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD

Here is the telecast channel list for other countries across the globe:

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Foxtel

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

How to live stream England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match?

ICC @ICC “One of the most hard-working cricketers I’ve seen in my life.” #Bangladesh players and coaches at the #T20WorldCup laud Mushfiqur Rahim’s 16-year service for the national team. t20worldcup.com/video/2305532 “One of the most hard-working cricketers I’ve seen in my life.”#Bangladesh players and coaches at the #T20WorldCup laud Mushfiqur Rahim’s 16-year service for the national team.t20worldcup.com/video/2305532

Here are all the live streaming details for the England vs. Bangladesh T20 World Cup match:

India - Disney+ Hotstar

Australia - Kayo Sports

UAE - OSN.com and www.wavo.com

UK - Sky Sports NOW

Edited by Samya Majumdar

