T20 World Cup 2021: England vs Bangladesh telecast channel list and live streaming details

The first-ever England vs Bangladesh T20I will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium this afternoon. Surprisingly, the two countries have never crossed swords in the shortest format before.
Although both nations have been part of all the T20 World Cups played so far, fans have never witnessed an England vs Bangladesh battle. Finally, the two teams are set to meet in the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
While England recorded a comfortable win against defending champions West Indies in their opening fixture of the Super 12 stage, Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka last Sunday. It will be interesting to see which team win the first-ever England vs Bangladesh T20I match.
England vs Bangladesh: Telecast Channel List in India, US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada
Big names in world cricket like Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler will be in action during the England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match.
Here is the full telecast channel list for this fixture in India:
India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD
Here is the telecast channel list for other countries across the globe:
England - Sky Sports
Australia - Foxtel
US - Willow TV
Caribbean - ESPN
South Africa - SuperSport
New Zealand - Sky Sport
Nepal - Star Sports
Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+
UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)
Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports
Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports
Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV
How to live stream England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match?
Here are all the live streaming details for the England vs. Bangladesh T20 World Cup match:
India - Disney+ Hotstar
Australia - Kayo Sports
UAE - OSN.com and www.wavo.com
UK - Sky Sports NOW