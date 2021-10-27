T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Bangladesh: Who won today's match?

A methodical England thumped a lethargic Bangladesh by eight wickets in Match 20 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh failed to get any momentum into their innings and were held to 124 for 9. Mushfiqur Rahim was the only Bangladesh batter to cross 20 as England’s bowlers dominated proceedings.

The Englishmen asserted their authority during the chase as well, crossing the target in 14.1 overs. Jason Roy (61 off 38) led the chase, striking five fours and three sixes.

England got off to a solid start, reaching exactly 50 for 1 at the end of the powerplay. The innings got underway in fine style as Roy cut the first ball from Shakib Al Hasan past point for four. In the second over by Mustafizur Rahman, the England opener hit consecutive boundaries, punching one down the ground and inside-edging the second.

At the other end, Jos Buttler charged down the wicket and slammed Shakib for a maximum over his head. The England keeper-batter was looking good for a lot more but fell for 18, dragging a short ball from Nasum Ahmed to long-off. Even after Buttler’s exit, Roy continued to pepper the boundaries.

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan was introduced in the seventh over and the England opener whacked him for a six and a four off consecutive balls. After dancing down the track and clubbing a maximum over long-on, he cut the next one past short third man.

Dawid Malan helped himself to a couple of fours in the next over by Nasum Ahmed, which went for 12. He began the over with a reverse sweep and ended it with a lofted stroke over extra-cover. At the halfway stage in the chase, England were cruising at 90 for 1.

Roy raced to his fifty off 33 balls, spanking Nasum Ahmed down the ground for a six. In the next over, he nonchalantly ramped a short ball from Shoriful Islam over fine-leg for another maximum. His innings ended as he guided another short one straight into the hands of third man. Malan (28*) and Jonny Bairstow (8*) took England past the victory mark with 35 balls to spare.

Bangladesh crumble against clinical England bowling, held to 124 for 9

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for Bangladesh with 29. Pic: Getty Images

Bangladesh’s decision to bat first after winning the toss against England did not pay dividends as they were held to 124 for 9 by some tight bowling. Spinners Moeen Ali (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/15) struck crucial blows in the top and middle order before Tymal Mills (3/27) ran through the tail. Chris Woakes was also exceptional with figures of 1 for 12.

Liton Das began on a bright note, charging down the wicket and smashing Moeen for consecutive fours in the first over. However, Moeen sent back both Bangladesh openers in his next over to stall the batting side’s progress. Das (9) top-edged a sweep to deep backward square leg and the very next ball, Mohammad Naim (5) miscued a slog to mid-on.

In the last over of the powerplay, Woakes got the big wicket of Shakib (4). The Bangladesh all-rounder played an uncomfortable pull towards short fine-leg, where Adil Rashid took a smartly judged catch.

Mushfiqur Rahim (29) came in and played a few handsome strokes but was dismissed just past the halfway stage. The Bangladesh veteran was struck on the pads attempting a reverse sweep off a full and straight delivery from Livingstone. The umpire turned down the appeal and the ball actually crossed the ropes. However, England went for a brilliant review and got the decision overturned.

Afif Hossain (5) was run out following a mix-up with captain Mahmudullah. The duo was initially keen to take a second off a misfield. However, the skipper changed his mind and sent Hossain back, by which time it was too late. Mahmudullah himself perished to Livingstone for 19, miscuing a catch to backward point.

After hitting a couple of fours, Mahedi Hasan (11) scooped a slower ball from Mills to short fine leg. The pacer added a couple more scalps in the last over. However, Nasum Ahmed (19* off 9) clobbered Rashid for two fours and a six in the penultimate over to ensure Bangladesh touched the 120-run mark.

England vs Bangladesh: Who won Player of the Match in today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Moeen hurt Bangladesh early, sending back both the openers cheaply. The batting side could not recover from the big strikes. Livingstone was a surprise wicket-taking weapon as he dismissed Rahim and Mahmudullah with his part-time spinners.

Woakes gave away only 12 runs in his four overs and picked up the massive wicket of Shakib. Mills proved too good for Bangladesh’s lower order as he claimed three scalps. When England batted, Roy guided the chase with a blazing fifty.

Roy was named Player of the Match for his 38-ball 61.

Edited by Sai Krishna