T20 World Cup 2021: England vs South Africa live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Group 1 matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2021's Super 12 stage will culminate on Saturday with a clash between England and South Africa. The two teams played a three-match T20I series last year, with the Eoin Morgan-led outfit emerging victorious by a 3-0 margin.

England will hope to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with South Africa in Sharjah. Meanwhile, the Proteas will be keen to end their losing streak and boost their chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

South Africa's prospects will also depend on the outcome of the match between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi. If West Indies beat Australia, Temba Bavuma's men are guaranteed to qualify with a victory against England.

But if the Aussies win, South Africa will need to beat England by a huge margin, with net run rate then coming into play.

England vs South Africa: Telecast Channel List in India

The match between England and South Africa is one of the most important in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Here is the full channel list for England vs South Africa game in India.

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

England vs South Africa: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

T20 stars like Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy and Chris Jordan will be in action during the England vs South Africa clash. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the match:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

