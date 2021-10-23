T20 World Cup 2021: England vs West Indies predicted playing XIs

Current 50-over world champions England will be without Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for the 2021 T20 World Cup, and Eoin Morgan has already admitted that India - and not his team - are the favorites for the tournament.

The Three Lions will face their first test of the T20 World Cup when they take on defending champions West Indies at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, October 23.

England's squad for the T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies' squad for the T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

Here are the predicted playing XIs for England and West Indies ahead of their Group 1 T20 World Cup encounter.

T20 World Cup 2021: England's predicted playing XI vs West Indies

Mark Wood needs to step up for England in Jofra Archer's absence

Dawid Malan's T20 stock has plummeted in recent months, and his style of play may not be conducive to the UAE's slow and low pitches. The southpaw has found it increasingly difficult to recover from his laborious starts, and more dynamic batters might make their way into England's middle order.

Tymal Mills, Mark Wood and Chris Jordan should be the frontline pacers in Jofra Archer's absence, with Chris Woakes presumably serving as the fourth fast-bowling option ahead of David Willey. An increased role for the exciting Moeen Ali is also in order for England.

Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies' predicted playing XI vs England

West Indies opener Evin Lewis has been in decent nick recently

West Indies have several questions to answer with regards to their ideal playing XI. Chris Gayle, in a poor run of form, has been used at No. 3, a position at which he is distinctly far from his best. Lendl Simmons should pip Andre Fletcher to an opening role, but how the defending champions fit Roston Chase into their team remains to be seen.

Obed McCoy could be preferred to Ravi Rampaul and Oshane Thomas, although two frontline pacers could play if West Indies are willing to sacrifice a bit of batting depth. However, it's likely they will stick to their strengths - fearsome six hitters who just don't stop coming.

Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh Jr, Obed McCoy

