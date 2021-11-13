T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

New Zealand will take on Australia in the summit clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. The Dubai International Stadium will host the final between the two sides.

New Zealand squared off against England in the first semi-final of the competition. Batting first, England scored 166-4 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, the Kiwis chased down the target with five wickets and six deliveries to spare.

Australia, meanwhile, met Pakistan in their semi-final clash. Pakistan put up 176-4. In response, Australia also chased down the target with five wickets and six deliveries to spare.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, Final, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Date & Time: 13th November 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

New Zealand vs Australia Pitch Report

Australia chased down 177 runs in 19 overs in their semi-final at this venue. The pitch is expected to behave the same as it did in that game. Spinners and pacers will have to bowl the right lines and lengths to pick up wickets at this venue.

New Zealand vs Australia Weather Forecast

The weather in Dubai should be clear, with the temperature to range between 26 - 29 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand vs Australia Probable XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi.

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction

Both teams have fared equally well in the competition. They have enough firepower in their ranks to win the summit clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday in Dubai.

Both captains will look to bowl first and restrict their opponent to a manageable total. With chasing being relatively easier at this venue, the side chasing is expected to take home the silverware.

Prediction: The side chasing to win the World Cup final.

New Zealand vs Australia TV & live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

