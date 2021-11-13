Hasan Ali’s wife reveals truth behind death threats to her family after Pakistan's semi-final loss

The wife of Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, Samiya, has strongly denied reports which suggested her family received death threats following the team's loss against Australia in the semi-finals of the 2021 World Cup.

Many fans have shown hatred and trolled Hasan Ali on social media as he dropped the catch of Matthew Wade moments before the Aussie hit three sixes to finish the match.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Samiya tried to clarify the situation surrounding the incident and revealed that there was an outpouring of support for her family from the Pakistan fans. She also asked her followers to report fake accounts that were spreading false rumors about the incident.

In her story, she wrote:

"SAW MANY TWEETS CIRCULATING FROM THIS FAKE ACCOUNT THAT I, HASSAN AND MY DAUGHTER ARE GETTING THREATS FROM PEOPLE OF PAKISTAN, WHICH IS ABSOLUTELY WRONG. INSTEAD WE'VE SEEN. TONS OF SUPPORT. PLEASE DON'T BELIEVE ANY SUCH STATEMENTS AND DON'T FOLLOW ANY ACCOUNTS ON TWITTER PRETENDING TO BE ME. I AM NOT ON TWITTER. PLEASE REPORT THE ACCOUNTS CLAIMING TO BE ME."

Since the incident, many former cricketers and sensible fans have been lending their support to Hasan Ali. Fielding errors do happen in such high-pressure moments to even the best of fielders.

"What we don’t want is for the whole country to get after poor Hasan Ali" - Wasim Akram

Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram recently called for fans not to blame Hasan Ali for Pakistan's loss. He asserted that such mistakes are bound to happen on the field and revealed that even he and Waqar Younis faced such situations. Akram told A Sports:

"What we don’t want is that the whole country gets after poor Hasan Ali now. I have been through this, Waqar Younis has been through it. In other countries, it’s just a game for people. Next day, you say well-tried, bad luck, better luck next time, and move on."

Hasan Ali has been a match-winner for Pakistan on numerous occasions so far. He will be hoping to bounce back from this setback and perform in future series for his nation.

