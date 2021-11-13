"He has enough skills to bowl to anyone" - Daniel Vettori feels Mitchell Santner could have a key role to play in T20 World Cup 2021 final

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori reckons that left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner could have an important part to play in the T20 World Cup 2021 final, considering the number of right-handers in the Australian batting line-up. Vettori asserted that Santner is good enough to make an impact against any batter.

While leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has spun a web around opposition batters, 29-year-old Santner has not had much to do with the ball. He has claimed only a couple of wickets but has returned economical figures most times he has come on to bowl.

Previewing the Australia-New Zealand final, Vettori, regarded as one of the finest left-arm spinners to have played the game, told ESPNCricinfo that Santner might enjoy the opportunity to bowl to the right-handers in the Australian line-up. He stated:

“Santner has an opportunity to bowl to more right-handers, particularly the likes of Smith and Stoinis later on, potentially even Finch early on. But I think he is the sort of player who has enough skills to be able to bowl to anyone.”

Surprisingly, Santner bowled only one over during the semi-final against England in which he gave away eight runs. James Neesham and Glenn Phillips combined to complete the fifth bowler’s quota.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had questioned New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's tactics of giving a solitary over to Santner just because two left-handers from England, Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali, were out in the middle.

“Santner a good match-up against a number of Australian batsmen” - Tom Moody

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody also admitted that Santner’s left-arm spin could come in handy against a number of Aussie batters. Pointing out that the Kiwi slow bowler has impressed in the limited opportunities that he has received in the T20 World Cup 2021, Moody commented:

“I think there is no doubt that Santner, with his left-arm spin, is a good match-up against a number of the Australian batsmen. He’s had success before and, in this tournament, he has bowled pretty well.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Santner strangled India in Dubai with figures of 0/15 in his four overs during the group clash. In 58 T20Is, he has claimed 62 wickets at a strike rate of 18.7 and an economy rate of 7.30.

Edited by Sai Krishna