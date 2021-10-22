T20 World Cup 2021: “He is very good with his brains” - Sreesanth urges Team India to utilize Ravichandran Ashwin’s skills

Former India pacer S Sreesanth reckons seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could play a critical role in Team India’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign if given the opportunity.

35-year-old Ashwin was a surprise selection in Team India’s 15-member T20 World Cup 2021 squad. He hasn’t played white-ball cricket for the country since 2017 and had a disappointing IPL 2021 campaign for Delhi Capitals (DC).

According to Sreesanth, though, Ashwin is a thinking bowler, who can make an impact on the slow and low pitches in the UAE. Speaking to Sportskeeda, the former India cricketer opined:

“I totally believe in our bowling attack but I also feel that it is very important to try out Ashwin. I don’t know why Ashwin is not playing in a lot of matches. He is very good with his brains also. He is not just a cricketer with skill but also a well educated cricketer. He was just a normal cricketer who believed in his ability, gave it his all and he became who he is.”

Sreesanth further added on Ashwin's selection for the T20 World Cup:

“A lot of people are shocked and surprised to see him in the squad. But I think, he is going to make a lot of difference in UAE conditions, especially in Abu Dhabi. Once the wickets start getting slower, he is going to play a huge role.”

He also predicted that Ashwin could open the bowing for India, something which he did quite a bit when MS Dhoni was captain. The 38-year-old added:

“I remember Dhoni bhai using him as a new-ball bowler. I can see Ashwin taking the new ball in this World Cup. He is too good. I am looking forward to watch him bowl.”

Dhoni has been named mentor of the India team for the T20 World Cup 2021. Ashwin played under him for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the first half of his IPL career.

“This year is going to be ours” - Sreesanth backs Team India to lift T20 World Cup 2021

Team India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa but have failed to lift the crown since. They lost the final in 2014 and were semi-finalists in 2016. Sreesanth is confident that Kohli’s men can break the jinx this time. He asserted:

“I am sure with Virat and Ravi (Shastri) sir and everybody there, it is going to be an amazing tournament. Dhoni bhai being the mentor is very exciting and it will be great. I have a feeling the 2021 World Cup will be ours. It is high time as it has been 14 years since we have won the World Cup. This year is going to be ours.”

BCCI @BCCI #T20WorldCup 2⃣ in 2⃣ for #TeamIndia ! 🔝👌👌India beat Australia and register their second win in a row in the warm-up games 👏👏 #INDvAUS 2⃣ in 2⃣ for #TeamIndia! 🔝👌👌India beat Australia and register their second win in a row in the warm-up games 👏👏#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup https://t.co/CKL9oK7yI6

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by taking on Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

