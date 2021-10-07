T20 World Cup 2021: ICC names umpires, referees for Round 1 and Super 12 stages

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the appointment of 16 umpires and four match referees for Round 1 and Super 12 stages of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021.

Among the 16, three umpires – Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus, and Rod Tucker – will be officiating in their sixth T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena, who was one of the umpires in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s, will officiate in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17.

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney will be the other on-field umpire in the game. Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee, Richard Kettleborough the TV umpire and Ahsan Raza the fourth umpire.

The Super 12 clash between 2016 finalists England and the West Indies will take place on October 23 in Dubai. Dar and Erasmus will stand in this key clash with Chris Brown as the TV umpire and David Boon the match referee.

The ICC informed through an official release that the list of officiating personnel for the semi-finals and final of the tournament will be named in due course.

The release further stated:

"The selection of a 20-strong group effectively means that, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be neutral umpires for all matches of the 16-team tournament."

Full list of match officials for T20 World Cup 2021

Match Referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Javagal Srinath.

Umpires: Chris Brown, Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Paul Wilson.

T20 World Cup 2021: India to play Australia, England in warm-up fixtures

The ICC recently announced the schedule of warm-up matches for the T20 World Cup 2021. India will play practice games against England and Australia on October 18 and October 20 respectively.

As per the schedule released by the ICC, the top eight teams, who qualified directly for the Super 12 round will be playing two warm-up matches each.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup

Knockout spot deciders 🥵

With 10 days until the Decisive First Round encounters ☝️Knockout spot deciders 🥵India v Pakistan toe-to-toe 😮With 10 days until the #T20WorldCup , it's time to circle these 10 unmissable matches on your calendar 👇 t20worldcup.com/news/2198258

Knockout spot deciders 🥵

India v Pakistan toe-to-toe 😮With 10 days until the #T20WorldCup, it's time to circle these 10 unmissable matches on your calendar 👇t20worldcup.com/news/2198258

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies are the teams which have directly qualified for the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021, which will begin from October 23.

