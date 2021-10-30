T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NZ: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

India will take on New Zealand in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow evening. It is a virtual eliminator because, at the moment, only one of these two sides will make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan have almost confirmed their place in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals by winning their first three matches. The second spot in Group 2 is still up for grabs, and five teams, including India and New Zealand, are in the race for that position.

India lost their first T20 World Cup 2021 game to Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last Sunday. They will have a better idea about the conditions in Dubai heading into their battle against the Black Caps.

Ahead of the big game between India and New Zealand, let's take a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Today's T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: IND vs NZ

T20I matches played: 68

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 84 - Kusal Perera (SL) vs. Pakistan, 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 145

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - Australia vs England match stats 2021

In the previous match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, England crushed Australia by eight wickets. The pitch looked tough for batting when Australia were batting. However, Jos Buttler scored 71 runs off 32 deliveries on the same wicket in the second innings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A total of 12 wickets fell in the contest, with four of them going into the accounts of spinners. It should not be a surprise if the captain that wins the toss tomorrow at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium decides to bowl first.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Ravindra Jadeja to have an economy rate of less than 6? Yes No 2 votes so far