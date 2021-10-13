T20 World Cup 2021 India jersey: Predicting what the new kit could look like

As the ICC T20 World Cup draws closer, teams have been unveiling their jerseys for the marquee tournament, and India are all set to don a brand new kit when they take the field against Pakistan on October 24.

The T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The jersey is all set to be unveiled on Wednesday (October 13) at 2 pm IST, and the fan jerseys that were unveiled have had social media buzzing. You can have a look at the Jerseys below:

The team India fan jerseys on the official ICC store ahead of the ICC T20 World Cu

Predicting India's jersey for the T20 World Cup

For starters, it is safe to speculate that India will be mostly sporting a jersey far different from the ones the side has seen before. The current jersey is reminiscent of the '92 kit the team donned.

Team India wore the retro jersey for the first time in Australia during the white-ball series Down Under and received a thumbs up from a number of fans over their new attire.

A lot of cricket fans, who grew up in the 90s, got nostalgic after seeing India play in the jersey, which brought back memories of the 1992 World Cup. However, the T20 World Cup will likely see a novel kit.

BCCI @BCCI The moment we've all been waiting for! Join us for the big reveal on 13th October only on @mpl_sport . 🇮🇳 Are you excited? 🥳 The moment we've all been waiting for! Join us for the big reveal on 13th October only on @mpl_sport. 🇮🇳 Are you excited? 🥳 https://t.co/j4jqXHvnQU

As far as guessing the jersey, maybe a different shade of blue could be expected. If the designs on the ICC site are any indication, we'll either be looking at a lighter pale blue jersey, very similar to the design that was worn during the 2003 World Cup in Australia, or a royal blue that is set to spark quite the debate.

There is also that possibility of two shades of blue in the jersey, with hints of orange, white and green, the colors of the Indian flag. MPL, India's official kit sponsor, will be live streaming the launch of the jersey on their Instagram page.

What are your thoughts on the design of the team India jersey for the T20 World Cup?

