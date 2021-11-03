T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Afghanistan: 3 player battles to watch out for

It's safe to say that India and Afghanistan's chances of progressing further in the T20 World Cup are slim. The former lost back-to-back games against Pakistan and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Afghanistan fared marginally better with a solitary win against Namibia from three games.

Their run rate is better placed than India or NZ with +3.097, while Virat Kohli and Co. are at -1.609. It's a no-brainer for India now as they will need to win their three remaining games to have a mathematical chance of making the semifinals. They will need to win with huge margins and hope that NZ and Afghanistan lose at least one of the games.

That though still brings it down to the numbers. In any case, that shouldn't dampen the competition that Afghanistan can offer and make India's life harder. Ahead of the key T20 World Cup clash, we take a look at the player battles.

#1 KL Rahul vs Rashid Khan, a lip-smacking T20 World Cup contest

While KL Rahul looked sublime in the T20 World Cup warm-up games, he was a disappointment in the two games India have played so far. Despite the start against New Zealand, he was out trying to pull one of Tim Southee's short-pitched deliveries out of the park.

Rashid Khan has been as dangerous as Rashid Khan is. Plus, he has an impeccable record against Rahul, dismissing him thrice in 30 balls. Should they face off in the powerplay, it will be a game-on between the two.

#2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman vs Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's dismissal in their T20 World Cup skirmish against New Zealand was the start of a batting collapse. It is unlikely that he will do that again, especially against a solid bowling unit in Afghanistan.

Rahman is coming off an injury and while it is still unclear whether he will take the field, the tweaker Kohli makes for an interesting clash.

#3 Najibullah Zadran vs Jasprit Bumrah

Zadran has been impressive for Afghanistan with the bat and his sternest Test will be against a fiery Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer has just two wickets to show for in this T20 World Cup so far.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bumrah dismissed both openers, Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell, but the latter took his side to the brink of their win. This would have stung the pacer and only time will tell if he makes amends with Zadran's wicket and perhaps even bag a fifer.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rashid Khan dismiss KL Rahul in their T20 World Cup clash? Yes No 17 votes so far