T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Abu Dhabi will host the first India vs Afghanistan T20I match of the decade this evening in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It is a must-win game for the Indian cricket team. If Virat Kohli and co. lose again tonight, they will have no chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

The last time fans saw an India vs Afghanistan T20I match was back in the 2012 T20 World Cup. The Indian cricket team recorded a 23-run victory in that match. Interestingly, the two Asian teams have never faced off in the shortest format of the game since then.

India vs Afghanistan: Telecast Channel List in India

Fans are invariably excited for the first India vs Afghanistan T20I in nine years.

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this big game:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Gold, DD Sports, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

India vs Afghanistan: Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE, and Canada

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad and Mohammad Nabi during the India vs Afghanistan match.

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for various other nations across the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will be exciting to see if Virat Kohli's men can register their first win of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the India vs Afghanistan match.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Spinners to take more wickets than pacers in this match? Yes No 0 votes so far