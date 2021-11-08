T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Namibia live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

India vs Namibia match will bring an end to the thrilling Super 12 stage of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Australia, England, New Zealand and Pakistan have made it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Fans had high hopes from the Indian cricket team, considering that India's stars featured in the 2021 IPL in the UAE just before the T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, Men in Blue will return home after the India vs Namibia match tonight in Dubai.

India vs Namibia: Telecast Channel List in India

Fans will see Virat Kohli lead the Men in Blue for the one last time in T20 internationals tonight in Dubai. Here is the full telecast channel list for India vs Namibia match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

India vs Namibia: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

In what is one of the biggest days in Namibian cricket history, they will play an international match against India for the first time since the 2003 World Cup. Namibia have been the best performer among associate nations in the 2021 T20 World Cup, and they will be keen to end the tournament with a memorable performance.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

It should not come as a surprise if the India vs Namibia match proves to be a lop-sided encounter. Cricket fans will expect the Men in Blue to sign off on a high.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

