T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia: Who will pick the most wickets?

The tussle between India and Namibia in what happens to be the final Group 2 league clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 might be a dead rubber, but it is also an opportunity for players to fill up the stat sheets with some impressive numbers.

While India come across as the superior side in terms of firepower, there's no harm in guessing that Namibia, who fought their way into the Super 12, can be absolute party poopers and ruin things for Virat Kohli in his last outing as India's T20I skipper.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting the highest wicket-takers on Monday (November 8) when the two sides lock horns.

#1 Mohammed Shami, India's leading wicket-taker in this T20 World Cup

Mohammed Shami's tally of six wickets in this T20 World Cup so far hasn't exactly done justice to his billing as India's premier quick across formats, and he will be looking to sign off with a strong performance.

Shami helped set up wins over Afghanistan and Scotland, picking up three wickets in each game and will look to continue in the same vein against Namibia.

#2 Ruben Trumpelmann

Namibia's joint-leading wicket-taker with six scalps, the spearhead will be looking forward to taking on India's famed top order and making a mark.

The left-arm quick's uncanny ability to swing the ball in and generate pace will be a tricky challenge for India.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy went wicketless in the three games he has played in this tournament. It remains to be seen if the tweaker will get an extended run or if Rahul Chahar gets to make his T20 World Cup debut. If Chakravarthy does play, he will look to make it count.

