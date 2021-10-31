T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to the blockbuster India vs New Zealand match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 this evening. The clash is virtually an eliminator, with the winner of the India vs New Zealand battle most likely to join Pakistan in the next round.

The previous India vs New Zealand battles in the ICC T20 World Cup have ended in the Blackcaps' favor. New Zealand beat India in the 2007 and 2016 editions of the mega event.

India vs New Zealand will be telecast live on Star Sports 1

Here is the full list of channels that will telecast this Super 12 fixture in India:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Gold, DD Sports.

India vs New Zealand: Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE, and Canada

Big names like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah will be in action during the India vs New Zealand match. Needless to say, fans across the world will be looking forward to the clash. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this game in various countries across the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

It will be exciting to see if the Men in Blue can end their losing streak against New Zealand this evening in Dubai.

